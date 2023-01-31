The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the future, but rather lives and plays in the moment. The ultimate team goal is to play into early April.
“My expectation has not changed and it's been more than what the external expectation has always been,” Gates said. "The internal drive, the internal push that I have put on the shoulders of our players, our staff, anyone that touches our program — we first started talking about April 1st, April 3rd right after the press conference of me being (named MU head coach)."
As for fans and media outside of the locker room, it's fun to examine, predict and speculate what will happen on Selection Sunday on March 12. It's especially pertinent since the Tigers are experiencing a renaissance season, bringing an excitement to the program has rarely seen in the past decade. As of now, Missouri is on track to make the NCAA Tournament, but let's look at how the Tigers have built their résumé over the past 21 games and what needs to be done to assure a spot in the Big Dance.
Examining Missouri's NET Ranking
Introduced prior to the 2018-19 season, the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings is the primary tool for evaluating teams, which is crucial for building the 68-team bracket. It replaced the Rating Power Index (RPI) as the NCAA’s primary source with the quality of wins divided into four different quadrants.
While Gates said he doesn't pay close attention to the Tigers' exact NET ranking during the season, he understands what goes into the five-year-old system.
“As it relates to the (coaching) staff, we don’t talk much about it," Gates said. "We focus on what we can control, and that’s performances in games, and they take hold of all analytical numbers. It’s not just wins or losses, it's sometimes shooting, sometimes turnover percentage, sometimes margin of a win or even margin of losses.”
According to the NCAA's website, the NET rankings also take into account game location and net offensive and defensive efficiency.
On the last day of January, Missouri sits at 46th in the NET rankings. The Tigers are 7-0 in Quad 4 games, 2-0 in Quad 3 games, and 4-0 in Quad 2 games.
In Quad 1 games, Missouri is 3-5 with victories over ranked Arkansas, Iowa State and Illinois, and losses to the Razorbacks, Alabama, Florida, Kansas and Texas A&M. The Tigers' three Quad 1 victories are tied for the third most in the Southeastern Conference behind Alabama's six and Tennessee's four.
With 10 regular season games left, here's where each game currently stands within the quadrants:
• Feb. 1 vs. LSU (Quad 3)
• Feb. 4 at Mississippi State (Quad 1)
• Feb. 7 vs. South Carolina (Quad 4)
• Feb. 11 at No. 2 Tennessee (Quad 1)
• Feb. 14 at No. 25 Auburn (Quad 1)
• Feb 18. vs. Texas A&M (Quad 2)
• Feb 21. vs. Mississippi State (Quad 2)
• Feb 25. at Georgia (Quad 2)
• March 1. at LSU (Quad 3)
• March 4. vs. Mississippi (Quad 3)
The Tigers have an opportunity to raise their NET ranking with three Quad 1 games and three Quad 2 games. While Tennessee and Auburn are tough matchups on the road, Mississippi State is 2-8 in its past 10 games, and two-thirds of the remaining Quad 2 games are at home.
Bracketology
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s current projection has Missouri as a No. 7 seed in the East Region taking on No. 10 seed Maryland in Denver. The winner would playNo. 2 seed Texas or No. 15 seed Eastern Washington.
Lunardi’s East Region has Tennessee as the No. 1 seed, Iowa State as the 4 seed, and Kentucky playing in the First Four as an 11 seed against Oklahoma.
CBS presented an intriguing matchup for MU as a No. 5 seed in the South Region against a 12th-seeded Saint Louis in Albany, New York. Missouri is 7-6 against SLU since 1963. The last time both teams met was in 2001, when Wesley Stokes knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Tigers a 69-67 win in St. Louis.