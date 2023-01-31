APTOPIX Iowa St Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson - freelancer, FR23535 AP

The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the future, but rather lives and plays in the moment. The ultimate team goal is to play into early April.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you