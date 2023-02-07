Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win

It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team.
However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri was again relentless on defense, forcing 14 South Carolina turnovers to counter the Gamecocks' 36% from 3-point range and 56% first-half shooting from the field.
The Tigers (18-6, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) had a bounce-back shooting night, making 48% of their 3s compared to just 26.1% of their shots from beyond the arc against the Bulldogs. Both teams were clicking from deep as the game went back and forth throughout the final half.
After South Carolina cut Missouri’s lead to 10 with free throws and even forced a backcourt turnover, it was unable to score, and MU was able to capitalize after a long possession. With time winding down on the shot clock, Sean East II drilled a fadeaway jumper to put MU up 80-68 with a little more than 90 seconds left. East finished with 15 points.
The referees dictated the tempo for potions of the second half, giving out a combined 22 fouls — including a flagrant foul on South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson after he swatted Kobe Brown while going for a steal. Johnson was booed by the MU crowd each time he touched the ball for the rest of the game.
South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) grinded out possessions and hung around with the Tigers on the ropes for the majority of the second half. But as the refs called the game tightly in the final period, MU produced a 7-0 run with free throws from Brown and East. Nick Honor capped the run with a right-corner 3 as time expired on the shot clock, putting MU up 76-65 with a little more than four minutes left. Honor finished with 14 points.
When shots weren't falling for either side, it was a physical battle in the paint. South Carolina was unafraid to challenge the Tigers defensively.
Brown showed off his experience against the physical South Carolina defense, making a tough layup to put the Tigers up 65-60. Brown finished with a team-high 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
When MU cooled off from 3 in the latter stages of the first half, the Tigers forced four South Carolina turnovers in the final 2:53 and earned a few trips to the line to stay in front. Honor and Mo Diarra went a combined 3-for-4 from the charity stripe to help MU hold a 42-37 advantage at the break.
South Carolina star freshman GG Jackson didn't start for the first time this season. Jackson criticized the Gamecocks’ coaching staff in an Instagram video after a loss to Arkansas and later issued an apology on social media. However, he still made a big impact off the bench, finishing with 23 points.
The Gamecocks gave the Tigers problems in the paint, too. Hayden Brown posed the biggest threat in the paint, scoring 12 points in the opening period, including an and-1 with 7:27 left in the first half. He finished the game with 19 points.
MU’s quick start — which was ignited after it won the opening tip, leading to an Honor lob to Noah Carter — helped the Tigers start strong and earn the win. D’Moi Hodge also had a solid outing and was one of four Tigers in double figures with 12 points.
Missouri next travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a difficult test against No. 6 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Saturday.