centerpiece

Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win

It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team.

However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson blocks Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge as he prepares

Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge, right, looks to shoot over South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won 83-74.
Mizzou point guard Nick Honor protects the ball

Mizzou point guard Nick Honor protects the ball on Tuesday at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Mizzou’s next game is away against the University of Tennessee at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Missouri’s Sean East II, center, pushes through South Carolina’s Benjamin

Missouri’s Sean East II, center, drives past South Carolina’s Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, left, and Jacobi Wright on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. East scored 15 points in the Tigers' 83-74 win.
Mizzou point guard Sean East II dribbles the ball as Jacobi Wright guards him

Missouri guard Sean East II, left, dribbles as South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright defends Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. East had 15 points off the bench in the Tigers’ 83-74 victory over the Gamecocks.
  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

