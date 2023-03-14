Missouri men’s basketball earned a trip back to the NCAA Tournament for the time since the 2020-21 season, and the Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the South Region.

MU takes on No. 10 seed Utah State at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in Sacramento, California. The Aggies are one of four teams from the Mountain West in the Big Dance.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

