With two scholarship spots available for the 2020-21 season, Missouri men's basketball needed some help on the wing.
The Tigers landed someone they think can help Thursday morning, with 6-foot-8 wing Ed Chang announcing his commitment via Twitter.
Let’s work!🐯 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/IxBxOb3R5P— edchang (@edchangggg) April 23, 2020
Chang committed to San Diego State out of high school but appeared in 13 games, averaging just 4.1 minutes before transferring and opting to go the junior college route.
He played last season at Salt Lake City Community College where he averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.
After missing out on Justin Turner, Josh Christopher and David DeJulius in the last few weeks, Martin seems to have landed a 3-point specialist in Chang. The former four-star recruit shot 41% from 3-point range on 114 attempts at Salt Lake City CC with 66% of his shots coming from behind the arc. As a freshman in San Diego, Chang's only made field goals were 3s.
Martin is likely hoping Chang can help remedy Missouri's outside shooting troubles. Missouri shot 29.7% from 3 last season, good for 326th in the nation, a tumble from the 78th ranking it earned the previous season.
As a JUCO transfer, Chang should be immediately eligible, joining the team this fall alongside 7-foot-3 freshman Jordan Wilmore. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Chang held a Missouri offer but first committed to Washington coming out of Papillion-La Vista High in Omaha, Nebraska, before deciding to head to San Diego State.