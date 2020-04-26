Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs announced Sunday he would be transferring to Missouri for next season. Buggs will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and a Big West leading 5.3 assists per game last season for the Rainbow Warriors, the second straight season Buggs has been the conference's assist leader. As a three-year starter at Hawaii, Buggs leaves as the program's all-time assist leader.
Buggs provides Missouri a third ball handler to go alongside Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith. While he has impressed a distributor, Buggs doesn't do much to help the Tigers' 3-point shooting woes: the guard shot 26.2% from 3 last season.
The point guard fills out the final scholarship spot on Missouri's roster after the Tigers landed 3-point specialist Ed Chang three days earlier, assuming Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. all decide to return after testing the NBA Draft waters.
Buggs chose Missouri ahead of Iowa State and Loyola Marymount.