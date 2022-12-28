Despite Missouri men’s basketball playing its Southeastern Conference opener just three days after Christmas and in the middle of the university’s winter break, a packed student section and sold-out Mizzou Arena was rocking during the Tigers’ 89-75 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday.

Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC) more than held its own against another ranked opponent. The Tigers played their usual scrappy defense, racing out in transition and relying on another dominant performance from Kobe Brown, who followed up his 31-point Braggin’ Rights performance with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals against Kentucky.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you