Despite Missouri men’s basketball playing its Southeastern Conference opener just three days after Christmas and in the middle of the university’s winter break, a packed student section and sold-out Mizzou Arena was rocking during the Tigers’ 89-75 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday.
Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC) more than held its own against another ranked opponent. The Tigers played their usual scrappy defense, racing out in transition and relying on another dominant performance from Kobe Brown, who followed up his 31-point Braggin’ Rights performance with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals against Kentucky.
“Whenever we have a ranked opponent or any opponent, especially with the home crowd, we always want to do what we can to make the Mizzou fans happy,” Brown said. “We feed off their energy.”
There was a fair amount of blue in the building rooting for the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 0-1), who did not let the Tigers get going nearly as quickly as they did against Illinois. Both teams traded 3s within the first few possessions, and the Tigers’ hot hand was on display early as MU made three of its first four triples.
Kentucky then went cold. The Wildcats missed their next eight shots, keeping the Tigers in the game.
As he’s done against teams his entire Kentucky career, Oscar Tshiebwe, the NCAA’s second-best rebounder and defending Naismith Player of the Year, got his usual production, finishing with 23 points and 19 rebounds to keep the Wildcats within striking for a good portion of the contest.
The Tigers worked hard against Tshiebwe and the rest of the Wildcats in the paint on both ends, which helped them play in transition and led to a big dunk by Brown to give MU an early 12-5 lead. The Tigers finished with 34 points in the paint.
Kentucky attempted to find its foothold in the game against Missouri’s quick tempo. After the Tigers forced a turnover, Cason Wallace sprinted down the court to intercept a full-court pass by Sean East II. It was one of five turnovers over a four-minute span for the Tigers as both teams hit a cold spell midway through the first half.
Wallace finally knocked down Kentucky’s second 3 of the game with just over 10 minutes left in the first half, but back-to-back buckets by East made it 22-13 Tigers. East finished with 12 points and helped the Tigers even when he wasn’t in the game.
“Sean was a beast,” coach Dennis Gates said. “He coached his behind off, and he gave me suggestions and has been patient with me. And when you have guys like that who are gratified by the success of the team over the success of (their) individual selves, (it’s) outstanding, and it’s a part of his character.”
Tshiebwe continued his usual paint dominance, earning his second trip to the free-throw line after grabbing his eighth rebound of the first half. The Wildcats stayed fairly cold, however, going just over 3:30 without a field goal.
Despite finishing the opening period with 12 rebounds, the Tigers’ pesky defense also forced Tshiebwe into three first-half turnovers and refused to make things easy for him. On one possession, MU freshman Aidan Shaw came down with Tshiebwe and tied him up to force a jump ball.
“We don’t want him to back down,” Gates said of Shaw. “Even though he’s a freshman, he’s just as strong, just as athletic as any of the guys out there. We had his back, and we’re glad he’s doing that.”
After a failed alley-oop attempt, Brown stripped the ball in the backcourt and slammed it home. When Kentucky scored on its next possession, Missouri didn’t blink and raced down the floor, leading to an and-1 by D’Moi Hodge. Noah Carter showed no fear inside, later blocking a shot by Chris Livingston. The Wildcats turned it over on their ensuing possession when Sahvir Wheeler stepped out of bounds. The Tigers forced eight first-half turnovers to take a 42-30 lead into halftime.
Kentucky did not limp into the break, however, hitting six of its final eight field goals, but the Wildcats went just 2-for-12 from deep in the opening period.
“We had like five wide-open shots and didn’t make them. That takes the wind out of your sails, and you don’t have to make them all, but how about go 1-for-5 or 2-for-5?” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Brown started the second half with an and-1 before stealing the ball from Tshiebwe on the other end. Another bucket on a later possession gave him the Tigers’ first five points of the period.
Kentucky refused to go away for a majority of the second half, feeding Tshiebwe inside and beginning to dominate on the boards. A Wheeler layup cut the Tigers’ lead to 54-44.
However, when the Tigers needed him most, they turned to Brown, who knocked down a pair of 3s and increased the Tigers’ lead to 67-50. He became just the third Division 1 player in the last 25 seasons with back-to-back 30-point games in wins against ranked teams.
“I feel like I’ve always been a pretty good shooter. I just haven’t shown it in recent years,” Brown said. “I just have a lot more confidence now my support I have behind me. It’s kind of hard to miss shots when you have a great support system.”
In addition to Brown’s dominance, Missouri found production from other players.
Tre Gomillion threw down a dunk then tied up Tshiebwe on the defensive end, giving possession back to the Tigers. Hodge continued his impressive season with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“We’re all pretty much dogs,” East said. “We grind every day; we’ve been here for about six, seven months in the gym, in the sand, on the football fields. It’s just in us, and it’s been built in us since we got here. We’ve just been playing our hearts out and getting lost in the fight.”
Brown hit three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt to put the Tigers up by 20. Brown got even more excited when DeAndre Gholston knocked down a 3 to make it 84-63 with less than four minutes to go. Gholston finished with 12 points.
Missouri has a chance to continue its impressive run with its first SEC road game. The Tigers take on another ranked side in Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.