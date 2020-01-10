All throughout Missouri's preseason, Dru Smith's teammates and coaches could not stop showering the Evansville transfer with praise.
“He’s one of the best finishers through contact that I’ve ever played with," Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. said.
“Dru is one of those guys who can just go one-on-five,” teammate Torrence Watson said. “He can go a whole possession by himself and then get a layup.”
“He’s a complete player who will help us a lot this year," Missouri forward Javon Pickett said.
And those are just a few of the testimonials from those around the program. Dru Smith's importance to the Tigers was on full display against Tennessee.
Against the Vols, the junior point guard scored just six points with four assists before fouling out with over five minutes to play. Tennessee outscored Missouri 13-6 in his absence and the Tigers offense struggled to create high percentage shots with its best player stuck on the bench.
With center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. day-to-day with a stress fracture in his foot and out against Florida, it is essential that Dru Smith steps up his aggression if the Tigers want to have a chance to jumpstart their struggling offense (132nd on KenPom) against the Florida Gators.
Smith is the Tigers points (11.2 points per game) and assists (4.2 apg) leader and has been relatively efficient, putting up 46%-37%-86% shooting splits through 14 games. His free throw percentage ranks fourth among all players in the SEC, part of the reason Martin has encouraged him to get to the rim more often.
"We just need him getting downhill more," Martin said. "Watching film we always talk about how there are more opportunities for him to drive the ball."
Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard presents a difficult point guard matchup for Smith. Martin called the 6-foot-5 sophomore, who dropped a 21-point, 10-assist double-double last time out against South Carolina, a "magician with the basketball." Nembhard averages 6.1 assists per game, good for 20th in the country.
"We have to slow their point guard down, he runs the team really well and gets a lot of assists," Smith said Friday.
Outside of Nembhard, Missouri (8-6) will focus in on Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. The 6-foot-10 forward leads the Gators with 14.6 ppg and 8.7 rebounds per game and was a major reason the Gators were ranked in the AP Top 10 entering the season.
"The biggest thing that we've talked about is he's a tremendous player at carving out angles and just limiting him there," said Missouri center Reed Nikko, who will likely be tasked with guarding Blackshear. "And then the other thing is, you know, we've got to limit him to one shot we can't let him get a shot and then immediately get another one. We've got to limit his second chance opportunities."
After an early-season skid dropped Florida (10-4) out of the rankings, the Gators have responded well and enter Saturday's matchup 2-0 in SEC play with one of the wins coming in double overtime against Alabama. The Gators were down 21 at one point on their home floor but rallied back for a massive victory.
While the Gators haven't dropped a conference game thus far, the Tigers have yet to win a single conference game, putting even more pressure to take care of business at home against Florida. After hosting the Gators, Missouri's next two games are on the road at Mississippi St. and Alabama, two games in which the Tigers are underdogs.
With 10 conference wins seeming necessary at a minimum to be in contention for NCAA Tournament play considering the relative weakness of the SEC, Missouri needs to have an increased sense of urgency against Florida. The Gators are a more balanced team than Missouri, and for all the talk about Missouri's defense, the Gators rank one spot higher on KenPom (Florida ranks 32nd in defensive efficiency, Missouri ranks 33rd).
The Gators are the third-highest team Missouri will play in KenPom for the rest of the season after West Virginia and Auburn and represent a great opportunity for the Tigers to settle the ship after letting a game slip away late against Tennessee.
Martin and Mark Smith talked about getting out in transition more against Florida as a way to jumpstart the offense, with Missouri's coach saying the Tigers could get "five to 10 more points" in transition. That's something Tigers fans should wait to see before they believe, though: Missouri ranks 286th in the country in pace and the Gators rank even lower at 289th.
The Tigers tip against the Gators at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.