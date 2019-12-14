Missouri’s victory against Temple in Philadelphia last Saturday felt like a possible turning point in the season.
The Tigers entered the game in the middle of a four-game losing stretch and coming off the worst loss under Cuonzo Martin, a 68-60 head-scratcher at home against Charleston Southern.
Having yet to pick up a Quadrant 1 win in its previous three opportunities (Oklahoma, Butler and Xavier), winning at Temple was critical for Missouri (5-4).
With only two opportunities for a Q1 win left in nonconference play (Illinois and West Virginia), Missouri’s 10-point win at Temple was a great first step in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season.
“I think it shows a level of character for young guys to drop three in a row and to be able to fight and to understand that we have to get this win against a tough, physical team in their home environment,” Martin said.
“We needed that to get our head back up,” Missouri junior Jeremiah Tilmon said. “I feel like we were walking around feeling down on ourselves just a little bit, but once we beat Temple, we knew that we could play against anybody.”
Heading into Sunday’s game against Southern Illinois (4-6), many of the same problems still linger. Missouri is still struggling massively from behind the arc, shooting just 25.7%, good for 257th in the country.
“I think our record is probably different if you’re making 3-point shots, because we have some guys you would think are better three point shooters than what their percentage say," Martin said.
“I feel good going into games if teams will defend us and allow those guys to shoot shots. If they’re allowing you to shoot shots, shoot the ball.“
Just like against Charleston Southern, Southern Illinois appears to be a good team to get the offense back on track. The Salukis rank 215th overall on KenPom and just 205th in the country in defensive efficiency. They allow opponents to make 7.1 3s per game at a 33.8% rate.
Outside of a poor 3-point defense, the Salukis are undersized and often run lineups with all five players 6-foot-7 or smaller. Missouri enters Sunday with a positive 7.4 difference in rebounds per game over Southern Illinois.
The matchup provides Missouri’s highest ceiling player, Jeremiah Tilmon, the opportunity to put together a complete game for one of the first times this season. The center should almost always have a size advantage, and if he can dominate the way he did during a 9-0 run against Charleston Southern, the Tigers will cruise into next week’s all-important Braggin’ Rights game with a 6-4 record.
Former Tiger makes his return
Tiger fans will see a familiar face donning a Southern Illinois jersey Sunday. Former Tiger Ronnie Suggs graduated from Missouri last spring and now plays for Southern Illinois as a graduate transfer. Suggs, originally a transfer from Bradley, scored a career-high 13 points for the Tigers against No. 4 Kentucky in February last season.
Suggs is averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Salukis this season.
Missouri will tip off against Suggs and the Salukis at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network.