Missouri men's basketball snapped its four game losing streak, beating Texas A&M 70-66 on the road.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line. It was the first time in the past five games he reached double-digit scoring.
Fellow starters Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ronnie DeGray III scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
MU (9-13, 3-6 SEC) was able to fend off a late comeback attempt from the Aggies, who took the lead with 9:35 left in the game. A Coleman 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the game gave Missouri the lead, and it never surrendered from that point.
Entering the game with only two points scored in SEC play, A&M's Hayden Hefner exploded for 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from behind the arc. Fellow bench player Quenton Jackson also added 17 in the losing effort. It is now the sixth straight defeat for Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6).