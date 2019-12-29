Missouri basketball breathed new life into its season with a Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights win against Illinois.
After a tough start to non conference play, beating the Illini in St. Louis gave Missouri (7-4) its second Q1 win of the season and helped it continue the momentum it had built from a tough win at Temple.
Next up for Cuonzo Martin's team is a matchup against Chicago State, the 352nd ranked team on KenPom, which is second to last in the country. The game is Missouri's last nonconference game before it begins its conference schedule on Jan. 4 at Rupp Arena against Kentucky.
The Tigers will still have one nonconference game remaining though, a Jan. 25 clash with No. 22 West Virginia, which is part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Chicago State is in the midst of a massive rebuilding project. With a university budget crisis going on in the background, Chicago State has struggled as a basketball program. The Cougars won single-digit games every season since 2014 and went winless in conference during its last campaign.
This season the Cougars (4-10) have already surpassed their win total from last season, though only one of those wins (SIU Edwardsville) came against a Division One foe.
Considering the wide talent gap between the two teams and with a marquee game against Kentucky on Jan. 4, it would be understandable if Missouri overlooked the Cougars.
But after losing to Charleston Southern earlier this season, Missouri has no excuse not to show up for any of its games this season, regardless of the opponent. The loss against Charleston Southern was shocking — a Q4 loss that will stick with the Tigers come Selection Sunday in March.
One bad loss is something that shouldn't be too hard for Missouri to overcome. But two bad losses? That would kill any enthusiasm in the fanbase that Missouri inspired with a win over Illinois and would be a major black mark on its résumé.
Offense needs to show improvement
Outside of just needing to win, Missouri needs to show positive signs on offense against Chicago State.
Three-point shooting and turnovers have been the limiting factors for Missouri's offense this season. It's been discussed ad nauseam but Missouri is shooting 27.1% from 3-point range, good for 336th in the country.
Besides Florida State and Purdue, all of Chicago State's opponents this season are ranked outside the top 100 on KenPom.
The Cougars are allowing opponents to shoot 36.6% from 3, making them a great candidate for Missouri to build confidence in its long-range shooting against.
Outside of improved outside shooting, Cuonzo Martin will be looking for his team to take care of the ball against the Cougars. Missouri currently commits unforced turnovers on 13.6% of possessions, almost the worst in Division One at 337th.
The Tigers have proven they can survive poor shooting nights and sloppy play against most mid-major opponents. But come SEC play, where Missouri likely needs to go 10-8 to even have a shot at the postseason, those things will be unacceptable.
Opportunities for young players
If Missouri can handle business against Chicago State early in the game, look for freshmen Mario McKinney Jr., Parker Braun and Tray Jackson to get some much needed minutes. The trio is averaging just 8.8, 6.8 and 8.6 minutes per game, though most of those minutes came in early season games against mid-major opponents.
While the trio hasn't played much so far this season, Martin has shown willingness to expand players' roles as the season progresses. Last season, Xavier Pinson played limited minutes early on, not even seeing the court against UCF. But Pinson impressed Martin early in conference play, earning a starting role for the Tigers' last nine games.