It’s not often that an all-time program leader in assists becomes available on the transfer market, but in the case of Drew Buggs and Hawaii, that’s exactly what happened.
And in a tumultuous transfer period where Missouri missed out on numerous recruits, its saga ended and its scholarships were filled with Buggs’ verbal commitment Sunday.
A 6-foot-3 incoming senior from Long Beach, California, Buggs is a grad transfer who is immediately eligible. Buggs picked Missouri over the likes of Iowa State and Loyola Marymount. Paired with the commitment of JUCO forward Ed Chang earlier last week, all of the Tigers’ scholarship spots for the 2020-21 season are now filled after the loss of forward Tray Jackson, who committed to Seton Hall on Monday.
Buggs led the Big West Conference in assists per game each of the last two seasons and become the Rainbow Warriors’ all-time leader in assists in February, surpassing what once was a 30 year-old record. It’s also not the first time Missouri has visited the islands for transfer talent: Keith Shamburger joined as a graduate transfer in 2014-15 after playing his junior season in Honolulu.
Missouri was 11th of 14 Southeastern Conference teams in total assists last year, so Buggs will be a welcome addition and may potentially result in a more efficient Tigers offense. But for the needs Buggs fills, there’s others that he doesn’t, and that’s an issue for a Missouri team that has no other scholarships to offer this offseason.
What’s the lowdown on Missouri’s newest feature in the backcourt? The Missourian broke down Buggs in his final season at Hawaii and pinpointed what he does (and doesn’t) bring to the table.
Strengths
Buggs was the main facilitator for the Rainbow Warriors for quite some time. In the 91 games he played for Hawaii, Buggs started 87 of them including every game of his sophomore and junior seasons.
It’s for good reason, too, because he can flat out dish the ball. While no Missouri player tallied at least 10 assists in any game of the 2019-20 season, Buggs did it three times, his best outing being a 12-point, 12-assist double-double against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
That UC Santa Barbara game in particular highlighted not just what Buggs does best — passing — but also how he sets up those exquisite dishes.
Buggs is remarkably patient with the ball in his hands, leading the charge on an offense that largely preferred to utilize most of the shot clock in its possessions, according to college basketball data site HoopMath. He was effective in the pick-and-roll game, especially with forward Zigmars Raimo, leading the Big West in assist rate, assists divided by teammates’ made field goals, two seasons running.
Tending to initially drive aggressively from the pick-and-roll, Buggs will still hold onto the ball long enough to draw multiple defenders to the ball. Depending on where he is on the floor and who sags off to help defensively, that may have meant a kick out to the wing for a 3-pointer or to the interior where Raimo or another big is waiting wide open.
Buggs is also a capable offensive threat. His 9.4 points per game average from last year ranked third on the team but is a steady improvement from 8.1 per game his freshman year and 8.8 per game his sophomore season. It coincided with a per game average increase of five minutes per game from his sophomore to junior campaigns, meaning Buggs had an increased role scoring the basketball.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin preaches pressure defense and creating steals, and Buggs, at least for one season, excelled at that. His freshman year, Buggs was third in the Big West in steals per game (1.5) but that rate has dropped slightly (0.9) for both his sophomore and junior seasons. Hawaii was average at creating turnovers and below-average at creating steals — both categories Missouri was above-average in — last year, meaning a coaching staff change could mean Buggs may find a new spark defensively.
It’s certainly not a stretch to say that Buggs and Tigers big man Jeremiah Tilmon can enjoy similar success in the pick-and-roll next season. Also, considering that Missouri has Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson, guards who all averaged at least 10 points per game last year, Buggs probably won’t have to shoulder a large amount of the scoring load.
Weaknesses
Missouri badly needed a go-to scorer this offseason. With an offense that often looked lost and lacked an identity, missing out on several key targets over the past couple of weeks stung.
Buggs is not that go-to scorer.
Buggs has the ability to be a quality offensive option; the issue is that he doesn’t do it consistently. Buggs had back-to-back stretches of games with 10 points or more just twice last year, with outings like his season-high 25 points against San Francisco followed two games later with a zero-point performance against Oregon.
Buggs also had huge regressions in efficiency from this year to last within his scoring. His 2-point field goal percentage tanked from 54% in 2018-19 to 41.4% this season, and he was still a poor outside shooter (26.2% in 2019-20).
From day one, Buggs will probably be Missouri’s best passer, but that doesn’t mean he’ll solve the Tigers’ turnover troubles.
Missouri ranked 10th in the SEC in total turnovers, and Buggs’ turnover count from last year (82) is similar to numbers Dru Smith (86) and Pinson (79) had. Buggs’ turnover rate last season, turnovers divided by number of possessions, was 21.2%, meaning he turned the ball in just over one of every five possessions. For perspective, the national leader in turnover rate, Thomas Binelli of Eastern Michigan, only gave the ball up on 4.5% of possessions.
Finally, the addition of Buggs creates a major clog in the backcourt. Buggs is a point guard and a point guard only, which creates friction with Pinson (and to a lesser extent, Dru Smith) if he returns to school from the NBA Draft process. A lineup that features Smith, Pinson and Buggs is essentially impossible, meaning one of the three will need to be an option off the bench despite significant starting experience.
Where does he fit?
The answer to that question, for now, is relatively unknown. If Pinson decides to go pro for good, Buggs and Dru Smith can coexist as a solid, experienced point and shooting guard combo that each thrive when the pace is slow and the strategies are methodical.
If Pinson returns, Buggs will likely be relegated to the bench, but he can open Missouri up to a multitude of new offensive sets. Martin and his staff will have the task of meshing the run-and-gun, north-and-south style of Pinson with the patient and poised demeanors of Buggs and Smith, possibly interchanging all three dependent on situation.
But all-time program assists leaders usually don’t fall into the lap of other schools. No matter what the backcourt situation will turn into heading into 2020-21, Buggs will undoubtedly be a major piece of it in the floor general role.
Whether or not Buggs can floor general the Tigers all the way to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18 remains to be seen. But if it’s anything like Martin’s transfer history with Kassius Robertson, Mark Smith or Dru Smith while in Columbia, Buggs will be just fine.