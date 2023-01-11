Texas A&M forced No. 20 Missouri into difficult shots all game as the Tigers made just seven 3-pointers, which helped the Aggies to an 82-64 win Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half, forcing a Missouri team that entered the game second in the nation in scoring to its lowest point total of the season.
Texas A&M played into Missouri’s hands through portions of the second half, coughing the ball up 12 times in the final period, but the Tigers were unable to do enough on offense. Missouri’s shooting woes continued, while Texas A&M spread out its scoring as five players finished in double figures.
The Aggies eventually found their footing in the final period to hold onto and eventually expand their lead. Wade Taylor IV knocked down a 3 to give Texas A&M a 61-49 lead. Earlier in the period an and-1 by Julius Marble halted a 10-0 Tigers run.
Missouri’s two leading scorers, Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, both ran into foul trouble as they tried to stay aggressive and force turnovers. Hodge fouled out with 10 points, and the Aggies pulled away with a 13-2 run down the stretch. The Tigers committed 29 fouls, and Texas A&M made 75% of its free throws.
After the Tigers trailed by as many as 21 during the first half, they cut their deficit to 50-46 after the break with back-to-back 3s by Hodge, which took the guard to 1,000 career points. Nick Honor later made a deep 3 from the right side.
“We just tried to tell each other not to blink, not to give up. We knew we had it in us,” Brown said. “We felt like we were the better team, but we didn’t show it.”
Missouri (12-3, 2-2) forced eight turnovers early in the second half but was unable to get easy looks until Hodge threw down an explosive dunk. The Tigers drew a charge on the Aggies’ ensuing possession.
Missouri, however, started — and stayed — cold shooting the ball. Brown began the game strong and looked like he was on the way to another dominant performance. But the Aggies quickly stifled Brown, holding a player who has scored 30 points twice this season to just 12 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.
Texas A&M went on a 21-2 run in the first half as Missouri failed to get frequent open looks. When they did, the Tigers could not hit shots, finishing with just one 3 and shooting 30.4% from the field in the opening period. Missouri was held to its lowest first-half point total all season, trailing 43-25 at the break.
“We had easy looks, open looks, and we’ve just got to go back and reset and not allow this to discourage us,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “It’s a quick turnaround playing at Florida, two straight road games, and our guys have to be ready to play.”
Mohamed Diarra checked into the game with a little more than 13 minutes left in the first half, his first action since the Tigers’ win over UCF on Dec. 17. He finished with one point, two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes.
“He responded in practice the last two days and had some unbelievable practices, so without a doubt, he earned that,” Gates said. “He played a little less than, I think 10 minutes, but he earned every bit of it, and he has to continue to grow.”
In addition to Brown and Hodge, DeAndre Gholston was the only other Tiger in double figures, adding 12 points.
Missouri will look to rebound Saturday at Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida.