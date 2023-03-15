Kobe Brown works against a Tennessee defender

Missouri forward Kobe Brown works against a Tennessee defender with MU coach Dennis Gates in the background during the Tigers’ 79-71 victory over Tennessee on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The seventh-seeded Tigers are looking for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2010 when they face 10th-seeded Utah State in the first round Thursday.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

After an impressive first season under coach Dennis Gates, Missouri is back in the NCAA Tournament and looking for its first win in the Big Dance since 2010.

The seventh-seeded Tigers face 10 seed Utah State in the first round Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, meaning the game tips at 10:40 a.m. local time.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you