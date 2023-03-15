After an impressive first season under coach Dennis Gates, Missouri is back in the NCAA Tournament and looking for its first win in the Big Dance since 2010.
The seventh-seeded Tigers face 10 seed Utah State in the first round Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, meaning the game tips at 10:40 a.m. local time.
“Playing AAU coming up, sometimes you have 8 a.m. games, then you might have a back-to-back at 8 and 9:30,” MU forward Kobe Brown said. “(I) haven’t done it in a while, but it’s nothing we haven’t done before. We should be ready.”
The Tigers’ revamped roster features six players who’ve played in the NCAA Tournament before.
One of those is point guard Nick Honor, who is making his second trip to the tournament after going with Clemson in 2021, when it entered as a 7 seed.
“We all were blessed with an opportunity to play here,” Honor said. “We all haven’t won a game here yet. But at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. We’re just excited for the opportunity at hand. We’re just going to take it one game at a time.”
If Missouri (24-9) starts slow Thursday, Utah State could run the Tigers out of the gym in a hurry.
The Aggies (26-8) are one of four tournament teams from the Mountain West Conference, finished third in the league behind San Diego State and Boise State. Ryan Odom is in his second season at the helm and coaches a high-scoring offense that has topped the 90-point mark six times this season. The Tigers also have surpassed 90 points six six times this season.
Several of MU’s players joined the Tigers from mid-major programs, including Honor — who previously played at Fordham — and Tre Gomillion, who played for Gates at Cleveland State and will be a game-time decision Thursday. Honor said that he and Gomillion have what they call a “mid-major chip on their shoulder.”
“We don’t get caught up too much in level when it comes to basketball,” Honor said. “We’ve all been here before at those levels, with me being in the Atlantic 10 and (Tre) being in the Horizon ... Utah State is a good team. (It) should be a good game.”
The Aggies convert 3-pointers at an elite rate, averiging 39.3% from deep this season, which ranks fifth in the nation.
Steven Ashworth leads Utah State with 16.3 points per game and is knocking down 3-pointers at a 44.3% clip. He’s one of five Aggies to average double figures, with Taylor Funk, Max Shulga, Daniel Akin and Sean Bairstow being the others. Akin leads the Aggies with 6.9 rebounds per game, and Funk averages a team-best 5.5 boards per game.
“I think they have an offensive type of system like Alabama,” Gomillion said. “They want to space the floor with shooters. (They) want you to gamble, overhelp, get fast in transition. Nothing we haven’t seen before. A little bit of what we do. We’ll be prepared.”
Gates previously coached against Utah State when he was an assistant at Nevada from 2009-11. The Wolfpack went 0-4 against the Aggies.
“What I do know is (that Utah State has) a great fanbase, great culture,” Gates said. “It speaks for where they are today. Coach Odom has done a great job, but also, you have to look at what this program has done in the last five years and (where) it’s been in postseason play. They’ve earned the right to play at this level, and their tradition speaks for where they are.”
Missouri’s last NCAA Tournament win came as a 10 seed, with the Tigers beating 7 seed Clemson 86-78 before falling to second-seeded West Virginia 68-59.
This season’s team has felt the love and excitement from the MU faithful all season and understands how much another postseason victory would mean to the fanbase.
“We’ve accomplished so much this season,” Brown said. “To see the difference in Columbia right now is crazy. I still get DMs talking about, ‘You guys made history; you made us so proud that you made it to the conference semifinals.’
“That means so much to them. We really want to go out here and get this win for them.”