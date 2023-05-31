Missouri men’s basketball appears to be looking at the Summit League to address its veteran height issue. The Tigers hosted Oral Roberts transfer Connor Vanover on Wednesday, according to a tweet from CBB Content. Vanover is listed at 7-foot-5 on the Golden Eagles’ athletics website, making him one of the tallest players in the sport.
Last season, Vanover helped lead Oral Roberts to a 30-5 record, earning first-team All-Summit honors and claiming the conference’s defensive player of the year award.
Vanover averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 67.4% from inside the arc. His 110 blocks ranked second in all of Division I, only finishing behind Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp, who the Tigers were reportedly linked to before he committed to Ole Miss.
Vanover began his career at California in the 2018-19 season before transferring to his home state in Arkansas for three seasons. While with the Razorbacks, Vanover played against Missouri four times — a stretch where Arkansas went 3-1 against the Tigers. His best performance against MU came on Feb. 13, 2021, when he recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks in an 86-81 overtime victory over the Tigers.
Missouri offers Class of 2026 recruit
Seven Spurlock shared via a post to his Twitter account that he received an offer from Missouri on Tuesday. He thanked MU assistant Charlton “C.Y.” Young in his tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Spurlock is a 6-foot-5 point guard who currently plays for Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, while also participating in the EYBL circuit. He’s part of the Class of 2026 and also holds a Division I offer from Nebraska.