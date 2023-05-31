Missouri men’s basketball appears to be looking at the Summit League to address its veteran height issue. The Tigers hosted Oral Roberts transfer Connor Vanover on Wednesday, according to a tweet from CBB Content. Vanover is listed at 7-foot-5 on the Golden Eagles’ athletics website, making him one of the tallest players in the sport.

Last season, Vanover helped lead Oral Roberts to a 30-5 record, earning first-team All-Summit honors and claiming the conference’s defensive player of the year award.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu