It’s not a matter of if but when Missouri’s roster will see more changes when examining the transfer portal and MU’s internal roster turnover.
Power Six interest
With D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston gone and no word on if Nick Honor, Sean East II or Isiaih Mosley are coming back, the Tigers are in pursuit of veteran guards in the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, Baylor guard LJ Cryer became the latest player to hear from the Tigers, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Cryer — a 6-foot-1 guard — averaged 15 points per game for the Bears during the 2022-23 season. His 41.5% 3-point percentage led the Big 12, and his 80 3-pointers were the fifth most in the conference. He was named third-team All-Big 12.
Cryer isn’t the only Big 12 player the Tigers are pursuing.
Former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill is also linked to MU, according to a tweet from The Portal Report on April 1, along with other SEC schools such as Arkansas and Tennessee.
Grill averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds for the Cyclones last season. He didn’t play in ISU’s 17-point loss to the Tigers on Jan. 28. He was dismissed from the team in March for failing to meet program expectations. Grill later announced on social media he had been battling mental health issues. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Switching from Big 12 guards to forwards, Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq is scheduled to visit Columbia this weekend. The 6-11 senior averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 11 games for the Red Raiders last season. Before joining Texas Tech, Aimaq played three seasons at Utah Valley, where he won Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors during the 2020-21 season.
According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Oregon center Kel’el Ware has drawn interest from the Tigers. Ware, a 7-foot big man from North Little Rock, Arkansas, played one season in the Pac-12 for the Ducks before deciding to hit the portal. The former five-star recruit averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his freshman campaign.
Mid-major watch
Missouri is reportedly linked to a few players from the mid-major level. Per the Portal Report, that includes Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters, North Texas’ Tylor Perry and Central Arkansas’ Camren Hunter.
Venters, a 6-7 guard, averaged 15.3 points for the Eagles last season. He’s also made a name for himself on the defensive end, as he was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Perry, the leading scorer for the NIT champions, averaged 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He was named the Conference USA Player of the Year, first-team All-C-USA and the NIT’s Most Valuable Player. His 112 made 3-pointers ranked seventh in the nation and were 12 more than Hodge’s season total.
Hunter listed MU as one of his final top five March 23 along with Arkansas, Butler, Loyola-Chicago and Saint Louis.
Over the past two seasons at Central Arkansas, Hunter averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was named the Atlantic Sun Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and was named to the ASUN third team last season.
MU one of many schools interested in Pierre
Jonathan Pierre leaves Nova Southeastern with the intentions of playing at a larger program. Pierre helped lead the Sharks to a perfect 36-0 record and a Division II national title this past season. He averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting 40% from behind the arc.
But MU is certainly not alone in its pursuit of Pierre, as the Tigers join a list of at least 80 schools to have reached out, per The Portal Report.