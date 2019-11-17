Everyone knows Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin as a defensive-minded guy, a guy who preaches defense with the same fervor as NBA front offices evangelize the 3-point shot.
Through three games it’s been more than just talk: Martin’s team is seeing results.
While Missouri’s offense struggled with turnovers during its 63-58 overtime loss at Xavier, its' defense clamped down on its opponent for the third-straight game.
“We still know we can do better on a defensive and that’s something coach really preaches,” Missouri guard Torrence Watson said. “That’s something this team really believes in, they have the chance to be one of the best defensive teams in the NCAA, if not the best.”
One of the best defensive teams in the NCAA? Watson isn’t far off.
Through three games, Missouri (2-1) has held opponents to 53.7 points per game on 32.4% shooting, good for the ninth most efficient defense in the NCAA per KenPom.
That defensive excellence gives Missouri a positive to hang their hat on despite last week’s tough loss.
“I mean, the biggest thing I think is we did not play our best game and we still almost won,” Missouri senior Reed Nikko said. “It's a crappy lesson to have to learn but I mean it's game three and you know, moving forward, there's a lot we can take out of that.”
Missouri's opponent on Monday, Wofford (2-2), presents a similar challenge as Missouri’s last home opponent — Northern Kentucky.
Both teams made the NCAA tournament last season, both lost their coach and best player, both are undersized and the two are ranked within 11 spots of each other on KenPom: Wofford is No. 125 while Northern Kentucky slots in at No. 136.
While Missouri handled the Norse rather easily, winning 71-56, Wofford’s offense should be a tougher challenge.
The Norse went ice-cold against Missouri, missing 11 straight shots during a 17-0 run that allowed Missouri to pull away. Sure, some of that credit goes to Missouri’s stingy defense but it would be a surprise if Wofford, 58th in offensive efficiency, shoots as poorly.
“They can score,” Martin said. “When you watch their guards, the way they space you out, the way (Storm Murphy) as a point guard facilitates, gets to the rim, shoots the pull-up, comes off ball screens, gets the ball where it needs to go, is physical. Still a talented team.”
The 2018-19 season was Wofford’s best in school history. The Terriers ended the season No. 19 in the AP poll after beating Seton Hall for Wofford’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
After coach Mike Young left for Virginia Tech, assistant coach Jay McAuley was promoted and inherited a new-look roster that lost multiple key players, including all-time NCAA leader in made 3s, Fletcher Magee, who is playing professionally in Spain.
Wofford’s strength is its backcourt, as the Terriers returned both Nathan Hoover (15.8 ppg this season) and Murphy (17.8 ppg). Wofford’s style is similar to Missouri: a four-out, one-in system that spreads the floor and looks to create open shots from long range.
The difference? Size.
Missouri has had success dominating opponents on the inside, largely because of Jeremiah Tilmon’s physicality.
While the junior center again struggled with fouls against Xavier, he imposed his will against Northern Kentucky and will look to do the same against Wofford. The Terriers start four players under 6-foot-6, with their tallest player standing 6-foot-9.
Wofford is allowing 71 points per game this season, including 80 points to Butler in a 61-80 loss on Saturday. Missouri should have no trouble scoring, so as long as it can contain Wofford from behind the 3-point arc, they should be in good shape to improve to 3-0 at home.