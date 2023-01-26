While it’s no longer a Big 8 or Big 12 matchup, there’s still something special about No. 12 Iowa State coming to Columbia. Nostalgia will reign throughout Mizzou Arena after Missouri men’s basketball’s Twitter account announced the team will be wearing a throwback style of uniform that the Tigers wore from the 1970s to the early 90s.
The game will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 as one of 10 games in the final installment of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, ending a 10-year run.
Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) participated in the event five previous times, coming away with a 2-3 record.
The Cyclones are storming in with a 15-4 record under coach T.J. Otzelberger. In his second season at the helm, Otzelberger has rejuvenated Iowa State’s program. After winning two games two seasons ago under Steve Prohm, the Cyclones went 22-13 in 2021-22 and have impressed through 19 games so far this season.
In its previous outing, Iowa State defeated No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The victory builds upon the Cyclones’ already strong resume that features wins over then-No. 1 North Carolina, No. 17 Baylor, No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU.
Iowa State defeated Missouri last season in Ames, Iowa. Four players on the Cyclones’ roster will face the Tigers for a second year in a row. Among those players are Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill, whose 13.1 and 10 points per game, respectively, rank second and third for the Cyclones. Without Aljaz Kunc, the 6-foot-10 Robert Jones is among Iowa State’s top rebounders.
Jaren Holmes is ISU’s leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points per game, equaling his total from a year ago at St. Bonaventure. Against Kansas State, Holmes scored 23 on 8-of-11 shooting. Freshman guard Tamin Lipsey averages a team-high 4.7 assists, while Osun Osunniyi averages 9.3 points per game.
Unstoppable force versus immovable object
When the Tigers and Cyclones take the court Saturday, it will be a matchup of a high-scoring team versus a team that excels on defense. Missouri’s 83.4 points per game rank 11th among 363 teams entering Thursday, while Iowa State’s 59.5 points allowed per game ranks ninth in the country.
While the Tigers’ defense allows 76 points per game — ranked 344th nationally — a key to victory could be to light up the scoreboard. In its last game, against Ole Miss, Missouri knocked down 16 3-pointers while shooting 55% from the field in a 12-point victory.
D’Moi Hodge found his mojo with 24 points after a three-game slump where he recorded a combined 18 points. Isiaih Mosley tallied 20 points, while Kobe Brown returned to the lineup and recorded 18 points.
The Cyclones have allowed 70 or more points in just four games — one of which went to overtime.
How much of an advantage does Missouri have facing Iowa State in Columbia?
Since the 1949-50 season, only Kansas State has faced Missouri more times than Iowa State. At Hilton Coliseum in Ames, the Cyclones hold a 24-21 advantage over the Tigers since 1971. The term “Hilton Magic” was coined after the Cyclones took down No. 3 Missouri during the 1988-89 season.
But in Columbia, it has been a different story. Since 1971, Missouri is 36-7 at home against Iowa State. At Mizzou Arena, the Tigers hold a six-game winning streak over the Cyclones dating back to the 2007-08 season, with the average margin over victory being 17 points.
Notable MU-ISU moments in Columbia
1987, Missouri 85, Iowa State 77: The Tigers clinched the Big 8 regular-season title as Derrick Chievous scored 26 points.
1988, Missouri 119, (10) Iowa State 93: A top-10 Cyclones team came into the Hearnes Center and left with a 26-point loss to the Tigers. No Missouri team has scored more points in a conference game since.
1990, (1) Missouri 89, Iowa State 85: Following victories against Kansas and Oklahoma, the Tigers continued a 27-game home winning streak with a four-point victory.
1995, (13) Missouri 59, (19) Iowa State 56: With both teams ranked in the AP Top 25, the Tigers won a low-scoring matchup at the Hearnes Center.
2001, Missouri 112, (18) Iowa State 109 (4OT): It was the longest game in MU men’s basketball history. It took four overtimes, but the Tigers eventually came out on top behind 43 points by Clarence Gilbert and 32 from Kareem Rush.
2012, (7) Missouri 78, Iowa State 72: It was MU’s final home game as part of the Big 12. A senior class that featured Marcus Denmon, Kim English and Ricardo Ratliffe went out in style, with all three scoring in double figures.