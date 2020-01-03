After an early three-game losing streak caused alarm about Missouri men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament hopes, the Tigers responded, winning four straight games to enter conference play with some momentum.
As a new decade begins, Missouri is looking at a Southeastern Conference schedule that appears easier to navigate than preseason projections indicated. Overall, SEC teams had a rough go of it in nonconference play.
The conference notched five Quadrant 4 losses in non conference play and is ranked by KenPom as the nation’s fifth-best conference. The impact of a disappointing start is already clear — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the conference with just 4 teams (Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas) in the NCAA Tournament field in his latest edition of Bracketology — a steep dropoff from the seven teams that earned a bid in 2019.
This cuts two ways for Cuonzo Matin’s group. On one hand, it seems like there might be more winnable games, but on the other, there are fewer opportunities for impressive wins.
Missouri’s opponent on Saturday, No. 17 Kentucky, represents Missouri’s best opportunity for a statement win so far this season.
It looks like the Tigers will need to win 11 games in conference (or their last nonconference game at No. 16 West Virginia) to feel confident about their chances on Selection Sunday. A win at Rupp Arena, a feat Evansville proved was achievable with a 67-64 upset on Nov. 12, would go a long way toward helping the Tigers’ tournament odds, possibly covering up a slip up to one of the SEC’s more mediocre teams later in the schedule.
The problem is, that’s highly unlikely. The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game coming off their best win of the season, a 78-70 triumph over rival No. 7 Louisville in overtime, and KenPom projects a 68-60 ‘Cats victory in Lexington, giving the Tigers just a 24% chance to land that important win.
While Missouri entered the season proclaiming itself “Big Guard U” and talking up its backcourt, Kentucky has a three-headed monster in the form of three 6-foot-3 guards: Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley. All three are potential future NBA draft picks and Sophomores Hagans and Quickly have SEC experience, a rarity for John Calipari teams.
Hagans runs the show and is one of the nation’s best passers, averaging 7.3 assists per game and 13.4 points. Maxey is an explosive scorer off the bounce and leads the team in scoring with 14.3 ppg, while Quickley is coming off an 18-point performance against Louisville.
Moving to the frontcourt, it doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers.
Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. has struggled with a foot injury that limited him against the Illini and forced him to sit out against Chicago State. Martin says Tilmon is day-to-day and it's still unknown whether or not he will play. Missouri will need him: Kentucky boasts two large post players in Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery that can give the Tigers trouble down low.
Kentucky’s style of play is dependent on attacking the basket and drawing fouls, something that should worry a Missouri defense that while ranked 22nd overall on KenPom, is the 14th worst in the country in free throws allowed per game. The Wildcats punish teams that allow them chances at the charity stripe, knocking down 79% as a team, good for 8th in the country.
Tilmon’s propensity to get into foul trouble has followed him his whole career and it seems probable it will again be an issue against the Wildcats if he plays.
If Tilmon can't stay on the court, Missouri will have to turn to Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko at the center spot. While the duo shined against Illinois’ 7-footer Kofi Cockburn in the Braggin’ Rights victory, it’s a lot to ask for them to hold their own against the Wildcats.
Like the Tigers, Kentucky’s Achilles heel is their ability to make jump shots. The Wildcats shoot 31.5% on spot-up jump shots, worse than 93% of teams. So the defensive strategy seems simple, force Kentucky to shoot jump shots. But against a team littered with five-star talent, it’s much easier said than done. Kentucky has overcome its jump-shooting woes to rank as the No. 25 offense on KenPom, a far cry from Missouri’s 118 ranking.
Some might suggest switching to zone defense to force the Wildcats to make jump shots, considering the Wildcats rank in the 37th percentile against zone defenses this year. But Missouri seems an unlikely team to try that strategy; Martin is committed to his man-to-man principles — the Tigers have only played zone on five possessions all year.
If the Tigers are going to pull the upset in Lexington, it will come down to playing exceptional defense on the interior while avoiding fouls. If they can force the Wildcats into being a jump-shooting team they will have a chance.
On the offensive end, Missouri will need to continue shooting the way it has against Illinois and Chicago State. Mark Smith has been quiet, but Missouri will need the sharpshooter to nail some big shots if it wants a chance to start its conference season off with a massive victory.
Conventional wisdom would indicate Missouri is catching Kentucky at the right time. Calipari’s young teams typically round into form as March approaches and Missouri is riding high on a four-game win streak. But the Wildcats are a much more balanced of a team (25th on offense, 26th on defense) than the Tigers .