Tigers secure No. 4 seed, double bye in SEC Tournament with win over Ole Miss

Mizzou forward Mohamed Diarra (0) drives the ball passed Ole Miss defenders James White (5) and Robert Allen (21)

Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) dribbles while Ole Miss defenders James White (5) and Robert Allen (21) defend Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Diarra started for the Tigers, but he ended up only playing for eight minutes.

After Missouri men’s basketball spoiled Georgia’s and LSU’s senior days with road victories, the Tigers returned to Mizzou Arena, attempting to close the regular season with a fourth consecutive win and celebrate their own seniors.

The Tigers faced an Ole Miss team languishing in 13th place in the SEC standings and playing just its third game with interim coach Win Case. However, the Rebels made the Tigers earn every point Saturday.

Mizzou guard Kobe Brown (24) intercepts a pass intended for Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4)

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) intercepts a pass intended for Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) on Saturday at Maize Arena in Columbia. Brown had five rebounds and four 3-pointers throughout the game.
Mizzou guard Kobe Brown (24), fights for a lay up against Ole Miss forward Myles Burns (3)

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) tries to dunk while Ole Miss forward Myles Burns (3) defends Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The ball was deflected away.
Mizzou guard Ben Sternberg holds a senior jersey

Missouri guard Ben Sternberg holds a framed jersey Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. All of the team's seniors were recognized as part of their senior night.
Mississippi Missouri Basketball

Missouri forward Kobe Brown celebrates as the final second ticks off the clock in the Tigers’ 82-77 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Mizzou forward Noah Carter (35) celebrates a layup with Director of Basketball Operation Chase Goldstein, center right

Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) celebrates a layup with director of basketball operations Chase Goldstein, center, on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss 82-77 in the regular-season finale.
Fans in the Mizzou student section participant in the Missouri Waltz

Fans in the student section participate in the “Missouri Waltz” on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The theme for the Tigers’ final home game for the 2022-23 season was ‘white out,’ as fans were encouraged to wear white jerseys.
  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

