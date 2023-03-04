Tigers secure No. 4 seed, double bye in SEC Tournament with win over Ole Miss

After Missouri men’s basketball spoiled Georgia’s and LSU’s senior days with road victories, the Tigers returned to Mizzou Arena, attempting to close the regular season with a fourth consecutive win and celebrate their own seniors.
The Tigers faced an Ole Miss team languishing in 13th place in the SEC standings and playing just its third game with interim coach Win Case. However, the Rebels made the Tigers earn every point Saturday.
Just as it showed in its comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, Missouri’s growth and ability to close out a tightly contested game showed again. The Tigers closed out their season on a positive note, winning 82-77.
The win locks the Tigers (23-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) into the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, meaning Missouri gets a double bye and will not play until the quarterfinals.
Both the Tigers and Rebels (11-20, 3-15) seemed to make plays all game long to stay close to one another, but Missouri refused to quit in its final home game. The Tigers stepped up in the closing stages and made several tough buckets in the paint in the second half. Noah Carter converted an and-1 to give the Tigers a 79-74 lead with 28 seconds remaining, and Missouri iced the game from the free-throw line.
Earlier in the half, the Tigers tied the game at 69 after a pair of baskets in the paint by Kobe Brown and another layup by Carter. Brown and Carter led MU in scoring with 17 points each.
Coach Dennis Gates praised the Tigers’ ability to understand situations and find the right shots.
“When you start reading the game a certain way and knowing what needs to be done, our guys executed (the game plan) no different than a two-minute drill,” Gates said “They executed those plays, those touch points, those (post) entries and, obviously, executed with their back to the basket in the paint.”
While Missouri honored its nine seniors, it was a freshman making key contributions to keep the Tigers in the game. Aidan Shaw played 18 minutes and finished with six points and five rebounds. He threw down an emphatic dunk in the second half on Ole Miss’ Jaemyn Brakefield to tie the game at 60.
“It was great to see him play 19, close to 20 minutes and impact the game how I know he can impact it, because it was beautiful to see,” Gates said. “I think he got into a groove where he was able to sky for some rebounds and grab them with two hands, but also come out of the crowd with a couple of rebounds, and that’s what he’s been struggling with the most as an early, young player in his career, and I thought he got better at it tonight without a doubt.”
With both teams pushing the tempo in the second half, Missouri ran its press to force turnovers. It led to an impressive defensive sequence starting with a steal and score by D’Moi Hodge to give MU a 55-53 lead with 12:49 left to play. When Ole Miss tried to push the ball up the floor quickly with the next possession, Tre Gomillion deflected a pass out of bounds and MU forced a jump ball to give possession back to the Tigers.
Missouri started and stayed cold from beyond the arc Saturday making just seven 3s, but it stayed composed on offense to stay in the game. MU’s guards had the understanding of when to play fast or slow it down and set up half-court sets.
As MU worked its way back into the game, Nick Honor took matters into his own hands. He inbounded the ball underneath MU’s basket and gave the ball back to himself off of the back of an Ole Miss defender. He took it for a layup that put the Tigers up 37-26 with 4:03 left in the first half.
Ole Miss’ grit kept the Rebels in the game but the Tigers’ willingness to score points in the paint and stellar play throughout their lineup helped MU claw to a key victory to close out the regular season. In edition to Brown and Carter’s contributions, DeAndre Gholston had 15 points, and Hodge added 14 points and five steals.
While Gates maintained there is still work to be done with SEC Tournament play next up for Missouri, its impressive achievements this season have the Tigers in good position for success in the postseason. In addition to securing the double bye, Missouri’s 23 wins are the most since the 2013-14 season, when the Tigers also notched 23 victories.
Missouri was picked to finish 11th in the SEC preseason poll ahead of the season with a squad full of newcomers. Gates has gelled the group with a deep roster and a multitude of players that have stepped up in big moments.
Brown remains in the conversation for SEC Player of the Year, while Hodge is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. The Tigers boast a rejuvenated fast-paced offence and an experienced team that has now earned four wins on the bounce and shattered preseason expectations.
Missouri has an opportunity to make even more noise in Gates’ impressive first season. With the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament secured, the Tigers head to Nashville to await their opponent, which they will play at 2 p.m. Friday.