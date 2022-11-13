MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions.

After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown would like to lead the team in the assists after the Tigers' opener against Southern Indiana, the senior led Missouri with six of the team's 22 dishes while also leading his group in points (15) and rebounds (eight).

