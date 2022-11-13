MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions.
After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown would like to lead the team in the assists after the Tigers' opener against Southern Indiana, the senior led Missouri with six of the team's 22 dishes while also leading his group in points (15) and rebounds (eight).
“Nothing specific,” Brown said when describing what goes into his game when distributing the ball to his teammates. “Just playing the right way and getting my teammates the ball.”
Tigers fans didn’t have to wait long to see the former Rock Bridge standout Isiaiah Mosley back on the floor. After not playing against Penn, he came in with 11:04 remaining in the first half and distributed a lob dunk to Tre Gomillion that got Missouri's crowd to its feet, giving the home team a 24-13 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.
Mosley's second lob of the game came in the second half on a pick-and-roll, perfectly placing a pass to Brown to make it a 53-38 game with 13:52 to play in the contest. The former Missouri State star scored just 4 points but recorded 3 assists and 4 rebounds.
“We have a veteran grown and I thought they did some remarkable things and one identity piece that comes about is to have 20 assists, again, is a great stat to have,” Gates said. “I’ve never been apart of a team that had three straight games (with 20 assists), I’ll have to check."
Brown, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, D’Andre Gholston and Noah Carter were the starters for the third straight game for Missouri.
Two days after starting off hot from behind the arc in its win over Penn, the Tigers racked up early points in the paint against Lindenwood with Brown, Gholston and Carter. It was Gholston and Brown show early on, as both recorded six points each to help Missouri build an early lead. Carter knocked down Missouri's first three-pointer just over seven minutes into the game.
Lindenwood gained its only momentum of the first half as Chris Childs scored five and Keenon Cole knocked down a free throw, bringing the Lions to within seven at 26-19 with just over six minutes left of the half.
Following a dunk by Carter — which ended a three minute scoring drought for Missouri — Honor hit two back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Tigers go up 34-21. The scrappy 5-foot-10 transfer from Clemson finished with 11 points — all coming in the first half.
“Nick Honor did a great job leading us,” Gates said. “I thought with certain situation with him and Sean East II in the game, they did a great job of playing together.”
Another Carter dunk, followed by Gomillion free throws and a layup by Brown added more points for the Tigers. Despite a Lindenwood buzzer-beating layup by David Ware, the Tigers went into the break with a 40-25 advantage.
The Lions built off the last second score early in the second, outscoring the Tigers 10-7 through the first four minutes of the second half closing the game to 47-38. Childs led the way with eight of the Lions 10 points, finishing with a team-high 19.
Carter knocked down his third 3 while Hodge also scored off a steal in that timespan. The forward had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Aidan Shaw's first points came with 13:01 to play in the second half off a free throw making it 54-41, with his next bucket coming on a dunk off another assist by Mosely. Shaw finished with seven points — all coming in the paint.
“I love the fact that our guys are willing to throw Aidan Shaw a lob beyond half court and Aidan Shaw running into the lane to get those certain looks,” Gates said.
Lindenwood’s Kevin Caldwell Jr.'s 3-point jumper brought the Lions within 10 at 56-46. But an effort led by Brown, Hodge and Honor helped the Tigers pull away for good, as the trio scored the next 10 to make it a 66-48 game with 7:45 left, essentially ending it there.
Lindenwood went on a scoreless drought of almost five minutes, helping Missouri finish off a dominant win. The Tigers return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday against SIU Edwardsville (1-1) at Mizzou Arena.