Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin is going to take his team away from the snow for a couple of days.
The first stop of the trip is in College Station, Texas. The Tigers are set to take on Texas A&M for the second time this season, hoping to avenge their 67-64 defeat at Mizzou Arena.
Considering MU plays against Vanderbilt on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, Martin just decided to skip the trip back to Columbia and go straight to Music City.
In the span of just four days, despite a 1-6 road record, Missouri has an opportunity to build some much-needed confidence going into the back-half of conference play.
On Saturday, it won't just be the Tigers bringing a losing streak into Reed Arena. The Aggies have lost all five games played since beating Missouri on Jan. 15, forcing them to the middle of the standings after starting 4-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
However, it isn't like the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) are falling apart. The past five losses have all been within 11 points to some of the conference's best teams, including Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee.
Nonetheless, it is now an uphill climb for coach Buzz Williams' team heading into the end of the season. And it knows that it cannot let Missouri steal a win in its arena.
The Tigers have lost four straight and six of the past seven. However, in this stretch MU has found a consistent rotation that seems to keep them in most games. Martin believes it is only a matter of time before his team gets the win that it so desperately needs.
And luckily for the Tigers (8-13, 2-6), if they can have a repeat of the defensive effort they had against Florida on Wednesday, apart from the fouling, it may just expose the Aggies' current weakness — turnovers.
Diving for loose balls. Interrupting the passing lanes. Boxing out.
The effort gave Florida trouble. The Gators had 16 turnovers and recorded 26 total rebounds, which is tied for the second lowest an opponent has had against MU this season.
And for Texas A&M, it had 16 turnovers in the latest 90-80 loss to Tennessee.
"Ten of those (turnovers) were live, and that turned into 15 points," Williams said after the game.
This is a game where the quick defensive hands of DaJuan Gordon will be important for the Tigers to have success. Gordon has recorded a steal in each of the past four games.
In a game where the Tigers need defensive pressure, it certainly also could use Javon Pickett. He missed MU's past game against UF due to a head injury he suffered Saturday against Iowa State. There has been no update on his status for this coming Saturday yet.
After A&M, Missouri plays against Vanderbilt, which has one win in SEC play outside of beating Georgia, and Ole Miss, which MU beat 78-53. In what is an easier portion of the schedule, getting a possible three-game win streak could finally give evidence to the team's talked about improvement.