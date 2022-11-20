Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.

In the first half, the Tigers struggled to play their fast-paced style by getting the quick, open looks they got in previous games. The Delta Devils kept their side compact, throwing different zone schemes at Missouri. Mississippi Valley State switched between a 2-3, 3-2 and 1-3-1 zone, allowing the man in the middle to freely drop when the Tigers threatened in the post, helped at the top of the key or switched out to defend Missouri’s wing shooters.

