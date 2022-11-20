Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
In the first half, the Tigers struggled to play their fast-paced style by getting the quick, open looks they got in previous games. The Delta Devils kept their side compact, throwing different zone schemes at Missouri. Mississippi Valley State switched between a 2-3, 3-2 and 1-3-1 zone, allowing the man in the middle to freely drop when the Tigers threatened in the post, helped at the top of the key or switched out to defend Missouri’s wing shooters.
"That's a tough team," coach Dennis Gates said. "They played zone the entire game. This first time our guys faced a zone in an entire game. That's going to be needed moving forward for us to know who we are, because someone else is going to play a zone, without a doubt."
There were some spurts of good ball movement. Noah Carter made a backdoor cut behind Mississippi Valley’s wing and his shot counted after a goaltending call to put the Tigers up 13-9.
However, the Delta Devils' composed defense continued to cause problems in the opening half. After Isiaih Mosley subbed in, he was quickly overwhelmed by the opposition guards’ pressure and turned it over — leading to a layup for Mississippi Valley’s Danny Washington.
The Tigers were held without a field goal for nearly four minutes in the middle of the first . Back-to-back threes by Nick Honor and Aidan Shaw ended that drought and helped the Tigers stay in front, but shots in the middle of the lane did not come easy as the Tigers switched to ensure someone was disrupting a shot.
Missouri needed to grow into the game offensively. After Valley closed the gap to 35-32, Missouri moved the ball around, allowing DeAndre Gholston to drive and kick it to D’Moi Hodge for an open 3. Missouri's guards found their rhythm offensively. .
"I like penetrating and getting inside the paint," Gholston said. "So I found out that our team can be very good, just attacking gaps, attacking the paint and getting open shots for a guy like D'Moi, Nick."
"That's not my strong point, you know, driving and stuff..." Hodge added. "So having them be able to drive the gaps and if they got a layup, they will a layup, but knowing that they have me on the wing to kick it out. So I was thankful for them for doing their part and I'm just doing my part."
Hodge and Gholston finished with 18 and 13 points respectively— two of four Tigers who finished in double figures.
The Tigers' persevered to find looks from beyond the arc and perform well on the defensive end. Missouri knocked down seven first-half 3s and forced four consecutive turnovers in a two-minute span to take a three-point lead into the break.
"They forced us to obviously, you know, try to get numbers on the backside," Gates said. "We shot 19 threes in the first half. We limited that in a second and sort of cut those possessions down, got the ball to the high post and they executed the game plan in the second half."
It was through its own defensive play helped Missouri get going offensively. The Tigers’ defense that created easy points in transition to help stretch Missouri’s lead. The Tigers finished with 21 fastbreak points.
Missouri got a further boost from shutting down Valley’s leading scorer Terry Collins, who had 22 points in the first half and just seven in the second. The Tigers also got Collins into foul trouble when he picked up his fourth and went to the bench with over nine minutes left.
After his early turnover, Mosley was dialed in during the second period. He looked more comfortable driving to the hoop and isolating, and knocked down a pair of 3s from the left wing. He added a floater with just over six minutes to push the Tigers’ lead to 20. Mosley finished with 18 points, two assists and a rebound.
Missouri's 51.4% mark from the field in the second period, and the Tigers' eventual grip on the crafty Delta Devils defense made the win comfortable. Instead of panicking, the Tigers stayed calm and adjusted, helping fans in Mizzou Arena to forget about the opening half and rather celebrate the Tigers' 5-0 start to the season.