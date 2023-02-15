The past two games produced two very different results for Missouri men’s basketball. Following a stunning buzzer-beating victory Saturday at then-No. 6 Tennessee, the Tigers suffered an 89-56 loss Tueday at Auburn.
Despite the heavy loss — the widest margin of defeat for Missouri this season — coach Dennis Gates struck a positive tone about the 1-1 week, saying the biggest message was “We were able to split.”
MU (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) returns home from its road trip for a rematch against Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) at 5 p.m Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on ESPN2.
On Jan. 11, the Aggies handed the Tigers an 82-64 loss in College Station, Texas. Since playing MU five weeks ago, Texas A&M is 8-2 over its past nine games. It’s currently enjoying a four-game winning streak.
Three days after the Aggies recorded a 15-point win at home against Georgia on Feb. 4, Wade Taylor IV tallied 22 points and seven assists to lead Texas A&M to a 83-78 win over Auburn three days later. On Saturday, Taylor scored 23 points while dishing out four assists in a 74-62 victory against LSU. In Texas A&M’s victory over Arkansas on Wednesday, it overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to rally past the Razorbacks. Taylor led the way in that one, too, notching 18 points.
The 6-foot sophomore guard — who leads the Aggies in points, assists and steals per game — was key in Texas A&M’s victory over Missouri. He scored 14 points in a performance that included three second-half 3-pointers.
Tyrece Radford scored a team-high 16 points the last time the two teams met. The senior guard ranks second in both points and assists per game for the Aggies. Over the past eight games, Radford has recorded double-digit scoring totals.
Like Missouri, Texas A&M is exceeding preseason expectations. The Aggies were selected to finish sixth in the SEC preseason media poll, but they currently sit alone in second place in the SEC. With No. 1 Alabama falling to No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday, coach Buzz Williams’ squad sits one game behind the Crimson Tide for first place.
In Missouri’s loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers shot 35.6% from the field and 7 of 31 from behind the arc.
Against Auburn, Missouri’s high-scoring offense was held to 31.6% shooting from the field and a 5-of-22 mark from 3.
Missouri also coughed up 16 total turnovers that resulted in 23 Auburn points. It was the most turnovers by MU since committing 21 against Kansas. Turning the ball over contributed greatly to Auburn building a 27-point halftime lead.
“We usually have sometimes less or end the game with only 10 turnovers, and we were in the first half with nine, 10 turnovers, and they were able to convert them,” Gates said after the Auburn game. “That didn’t even give us an opportunity to even defend.”
Missouri has managed to bounce back from each of its next two largest defeats of the 2022-23 season. The Tigers defeated UCF after losing to KU, and they shot the lights out at Ole Miss on Jan. 24 following a 21-point home defeat to Alabama.
Texas A&M is a tougher opponent than both UCF and Ole Miss, ranking 35th in the NET and 33rd in KenPom. A win Saturday would equal a Quad 2 victory for the Tigers.
Missouri has lost six of its past seven games at home against the Aggies, a streak that dates back to 2015. The Tigers have already won one rematch game this season by beating Arkansas on Jan. 18 at Mizzou Arena.