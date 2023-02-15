Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV (4) drives past MU’s DeAndre Gholston (4) during a game Jan. 11 in College Station, Texas. The Aggies won 82-64.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

The past two games produced two very different results for Missouri men’s basketball. Following a stunning buzzer-beating victory Saturday at then-No. 6 Tennessee, the Tigers suffered an 89-56 loss Tueday at Auburn.

Despite the heavy loss — the widest margin of defeat for Missouri this season — coach Dennis Gates struck a positive tone about the 1-1 week, saying the biggest message was “We were able to split.”

