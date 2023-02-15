Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives past Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) for a basket during the second half of a game Jan. 11 in College Station, Texas. After the Tigers lost 82-64 to the Aggies on the road, the two teams will face off again Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

The past two games produced two very different results for Missouri men’s basketball. Following a stunning buzzer-beating victory at then-No. 6 Tennessee, the Tigers suffered a 89-56 loss at Auburn on Tuesday.

Despite the heavy loss — the widest margin of defeat for Missouri this season — coach Dennis Gates struck a positive tone for the 1-1 week, saying the biggest message was “we were able to split.”

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

