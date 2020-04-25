After picking up a commitment from sharpshooting forward Ed Chang earlier in the week, Cuonzo Martin missed out on his next target.

Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder had Missouri in his top five but opted instead to head to California, where Martin coached prior to coming to Columbia.

The combo guard was one option for Missouri’s final 2020 scholarship spot, but with him deciding to stay on the west coast, the Tigers will turn to other options such as Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs, Gardner-Webb wing Jose Perez and Monmouth’s Ray Salnave.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2018 sports reporter. I am a sophomore studying business and sports journalism

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.