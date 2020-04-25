After picking up a commitment from sharpshooting forward Ed Chang earlier in the week, Cuonzo Martin missed out on his next target.
Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder had Missouri in his top five but opted instead to head to California, where Martin coached prior to coming to Columbia.
The combo guard was one option for Missouri’s final 2020 scholarship spot, but with him deciding to stay on the west coast, the Tigers will turn to other options such as Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs, Gardner-Webb wing Jose Perez and Monmouth’s Ray Salnave.