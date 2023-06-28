Missouri men’s basketball found out another nonconference matchup for the 2023-24 season Wednesday morning.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that the Tigers will play on the road at Pittsburgh in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The two programs will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
It will be the Tigers’ first trip to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh and the first meeting between Mizzou and Pitt.
Like Missouri, Pitt enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent memory. After finishing the last six seasons below .500, the Panthers won 24 games under fifth-year coach Jeff Capel, including NCAA Tournament victories over both Iowa State and Mississippi State.
The last time Missouri played an ACC team was Nov. 22, 2021, when the Tigers lost to Florida State 81-58 in the Jacksonville Classic Duval championship game.
Full ACC/SEC Challenge lineup
• Auburn at Virginia Tech
• Boston College at Vanderbilt
• Georgia at Florida State
• Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
• NC State at Mississippi
• South Carolina at Notre Dame
• Tennessee at North Carolina