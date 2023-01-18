 Skip to main content
Tigers topple No. 25 Arkansas behind clutch plays late

Missouri coach Dennis Gates watches from the sidelines against Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance.

With 18 seconds left and Missouri up 73-71 against the No. 25 Razorbacks, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more free throws in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri’s Kobe Brown drives the ball past Arkansas

Missouri forward Kobe Brown, left, looks to drive past Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers won 79-76.
Missouri’s Mohamed Diarra looks for an opening

Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, center, drives into the lane against Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Diarra finished with five points.
Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston deflects the inbounds pass

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) deflects an inbounds pass from Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

