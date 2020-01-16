The dip in quality of play between Missouri men's basketball's games against Florida and Mississippi State was massive, unexpected and just plain weird.
Against the Gators in a 91-75 win, the Tigers looked like a buzzsaw. MU ran UF out of Columbia with its proverbial Gator-tail between its legs; guard Dru Smith had an impressive game (22 points, six assists, five steals), MU as a team had an outstanding shooting night (63.2% from 3-point range) and the Tigers overall just looked ... fun.
A bit of a drop in production against Mississippi State was to be expected. Missouri was on the road, still without forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) and dealing with a good Bulldogs squad.
A close loss, or at least one in which the Tigers played competitively, probably wouldn't have been a big hit to their confidence. Instead, Tuesday's 72-45 loss to Mississippi State shattered any sort of momentum gained in the Florida win.
It was Missouri's lowest scoring output of any game in the Cuonzo Martin era and second-largest defeat, trailing only the Tigers' 34-point loss at Auburn last season. Missouri looked slow, out of sync and uncharacteristically weak; MSU won the rebounding battle 36-24, big man Reggie Perry finished with a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) and the Tigers were down by as many as 34 points.
Before Missouri can have any sort of NCAA Tournament aspirations, it must right the ship in time to play at Alabama on Saturday afternoon — an Alabama team that beat that same Mississippi State team by 21 points. But where do the Tigers stand in terms of getting one of the selection committee's coveted bids?
Tuesday's result can certainly be chalked up in the "bad loss" category. It's hard to win conference games on the road, but the way Missouri was drubbed in Starkville, the only similar occurrence that comes to mind is the Tigers' woeful 68-60 home loss to Charleston Southern on Dec. 3.
Each was a devastating and deflating loss for different reasons. Charleston Southern is a Big South Conference team that's currently on a three-game losing streak to Hampton, Longwood and North Carolina-Asheville. The Tigers' loss to Mississippi State came after such a dominant 40 minutes against Florida that fans began to hope Missouri was on par with the SEC's elite teams.
What's weird is that Missouri at times does look like an elite SEC team. Florida, barring a midseason collapse, is probably a tournament team and the Tigers beat them by 16. Illinois was in second place in the brutal Big Ten earlier this week, and MU thoroughly outplayed the Fighting Illini on Dec. 21 in St. Louis. And the win at Temple on Dec. 7 shouldn't be overlooked; No. 16 Wichita State tried beating the Owls in Philadelphia on Wednesday and lost by double digits.
The potential for Missouri clearly is there. Tilmon getting back to full health would help, but he was hobbled against Illinois and didn't play at all against Florida. Tilmon is a valuable asset, but he isn't irreplaceable; Missouri has proven it can win without him in the lineup.
Tilmon's availability has been called "day to day" by Martin, but his injury, a stress fracture, has an average recovery time of "12.8 weeks" according to a study done by The American Journal of Sports Medicine.
Assuming Tilmon isn't ready to go on Saturday at Alabama, what can Missouri do to impress the selection committee? For starters, it's a matter of passing the "eye test" — looking good in games regardless of result.
Reestablishing the swagger the Tigers had against Florida is a must. Alabama picked up one of the biggest wins of college hoops season Wednesday — a 19-point victory over its rival, previously unbeaten Auburn — and should be brimming with confidence.
The Crimson Tide are fourth nationally in scoring offense (83.2 points per game) and have the third-fastest tempo in the country according to KenPom.com, but have a glaring weakness in allowing 77.8 points per game (331st nationally). Missouri hasn't allowed 83 points or more to any opponent this year, so something on that front will have to give.
A win obviously is preferred, but a loss in Tuscaloosa, especially a tight one, wouldn't be the end of days for Missouri. A Texas A&M team that's one of the worst-scoring teams in the country (60.3 points per game, 346th nationally) visits Columbia Tuesday, which gives the Tigers a chance to use their elite defense (59.7 points per game allowed) to manhandle the Aggies for 40 minutes.
The Tigers' final nonconference game of the season awaits after Texas A&M, and it's arguably the biggest: a trip to face No. 12 West Virginia in Morgantown on Jan. 25 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Per KenPom, the Mountaineers currently have an 88% chance to win that game. An unlikely Missouri victory at WVU Coliseum would be one of the best wins of Martin's tenure and put the Tigers at four Quad 1 victories, but even taking WVU to the wire in a narrow defeat would put pundits on notice.
The foundation of Missouri's tourney resume seems to get shaky when it appears stable, and gets stable when it appears shaky. That type of inconsistency doesn't impress committee members.
The Tigers aren't in dire straits yet. But the clock is ticking.