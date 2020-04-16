Justin Turner, Joshua Christopher and now David DeJulius.
All three had Missouri men's basketball in their final set of schools as the transfer (Turner, DeJulius) and prep (Christopher) targets all made their school selections this week. And all three didn't pick the Tigers.
DeJulius, a 6-foot guard who transferred from Michigan earlier this month after two seasons in Ann Arbor, committed to Cincinnati on Thursday morning via a tweet.
The sophomore from Detroit picked the Bearcats over Marquette and Iowa State, as well as Missouri. A former four-star recruit who averaged 7.0 points in 20.9 minutes per game for the Wolverines this season, DeJulius will likely need to sit out this upcoming season to abide by NCAA transfer rules before having two years of eligibility remaining.
The commitment of DeJulius rubs salt in the wound for what's been a brutal week on the recruiting trail for coach Cuonzo Martin's staff in Columbia. Monday saw Turner, one of the most coveted grad transfers on the market, return to Bowling Green for his senior season. Later that same night, Christopher, the No. 10 overall recruit in the country per 247 Sports and the cousin of Tigers Director of Athletic Performance Nicodemus Christopher, spurned Missouri and several other programs for Arizona State.
With neither of the team's two scholarship openings filled up, Martin and his staff will now have to go back to the drawing board in reevaluating their main recruiting targets. The Tigers' openings come from the midseason transfer of guard Mario McKinney Jr. and postseason transfer of forward Tray Jackson.
Currently, Missouri has just one prep recruit committed to its Class of 2020 in Jordan Wilmore, a three-star, 7-foot-3 center that will be the tallest player in school history should he play next winter. But despite his massive presence, the Tigers are still anchored to the bottom of 247 Sports' Southeastern Conference recruiting rankings as the only school in the league with just a single commit.