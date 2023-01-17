Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston, left, tries to shoot over Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV on Jan. 4 in Fayetteville, Ark. The Tigers lost 74-68 in their first matchup against the Razorbacks this season.

 Michael Woods/The Associated Press

Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week's AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.

“There’s no equation for who’s in the Top 25," Gates said. "The only Top 25 that counts is the one on April 4. That’s the only one, and I don’t want that result to impact my guys because it’s important that we continue to move forward and do the things that we do. It’s important that our fans understand that as well.”

  Reporter, Fall 2022

