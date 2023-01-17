Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week's AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.
“There’s no equation for who’s in the Top 25," Gates said. "The only Top 25 that counts is the one on April 4. That’s the only one, and I don’t want that result to impact my guys because it’s important that we continue to move forward and do the things that we do. It’s important that our fans understand that as well.”
With a 13-4 record, this year's Tigers team hasn’t been used to seeing disappointing results. However, back-to-back losses is rejuvenating a mindset that began at the beginning of the season.
“I think that road trip with those two losses kind of gives us that hunger we had back before we got ranked in the Top 25,” Tre Gomillion said. “We had that mindset of being the hunter, and then we got that number, we're being hunted, so I think it’s great to have that mindset.”
In search of a rebound, Missouri will look to end its two-game skid when it hosts No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday. When the two teams met Jan. 4, the Tigers led by as much as 17 in Bud Walton Arena before falling 74-68 and being outscored 47-34 in the second half.
For the Razorbacks, Eric Musselman's squad's only victory in January has been against the Tigers. Arkansas is 1-4 in its past five and is on a three-game skid after losses to then-No. 22 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama and Vanderbilt. With both teams looking to get back on track, Gates believes that the second meeting between the two will be a rough-and-tough game.
“They’re on a three-game losing streak, so it's one of those things where it's gonna be a scrappy game,” Gates said. “Coach Musselman and his personality, you know, his players are going to obviously take on that and we will continue to play our style of basketball and what we do.”
A part of getting back to what they do is getting back to making shots. Missouri shot a combined 39% from the field and 20% from behind the arc against the Aggies and Gators, but Gates doesn’t ever want to see his guys shy away from firing away.
“I don’t want our guys to lose ... confidence shooting the basketball and playing as aggressive as they can,” Gates said. “I encourage Noah Carter. I encourage Nick Honor. I encouraged Kobe Brown, D’Moi Hodge and all our guys to continue to make shots, the same shots that they have consistently seen go in throughout their career.”
While the offense has been in a funk, Gomillion doesn’t see it as anything more than an easy fix.
“Our offense has not taken any hits or anything, we just haven’t hit those shots that we used to do throughout the season,” he said.
A better defensive showing is also key for Missouri, both on Wednesday and for the rest of the season, especially after recording 49 fouls over its two-game road trip.
“Defensively, I think we have to continue to put ourselves in position, and when I mean by position, not over rotating and causing rotations but also being able to close out possessions,” Gates said.
A win over Arkansas will get Missouri back to .500 in conference play — the Tigers are currently 2-3 in the SEC — in a league where each team is tough to play on any given day.
“I’m still concerned about the process. Let’s stay in the process and do the things that we know we can do,” Gates said. "There’s a lot of basketball left — two-thirds of the conference season left for each team. That’s a lot of basketball.”