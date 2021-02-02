It was Jan. 29, 2015, and Kentucky men’s basketball was 19-0, No. 1 in the country and on the road at Missouri. The Wildcats didn’t exactly have that date marked on their calendar. It was just another game for them.
But the other team had circled that day in Sharpie long before then.
“That was probably the game I was most excited for,” said former Missouri forward Ryan Rosburg, a junior at the time. “You knew that they had a bunch of guys go pro and be lottery picks, as they typically do every year. There was talk at the time that that was one of the best college teams ever, and they might go undefeated. That was a big opportunity for us to prove ourselves as individuals and as a team.”
Rosburg was right: the ’Cats were elite that year. Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, the Harrison twins — Aaron and Andrew — and Willie Cauley-Stein headlined that 2014-15 Kentucky team.
It was only Missouri’s third season in the Southeastern Conference. Any chance it got against Kentucky — which has been ranked in eight of the previous 10 meetings since Missouri entered the league in 2012 — became as big a game as there would be all season, every season. As Kentucky coach John Calipari has said, the chance to square off against his team is “everybody’s Super Bowl.”
The Tigers were at Rupp Arena 16 days before the Wildcats visited Columbia that year. UK destroyed MU by 49 points in the initial outing. That second meeting meant another shot at the unparalleled No. 1 team. This time, in front of Missouri’s home crowd. It was the first glance fans had of them in Columbia.
Missouri was 7-12 entering the game, defining itself and Kentucky as near opposites. The Wildcats had yet to be dethroned, and Missouri was waiting to get a shot at the top team in the country at home. Those around Rosburg spent the week getting him fired up for the most anticipated matchup of the year. By game day, Columbia locals had practically painted the town red — or yellow, in this case.
“The parking lot (was) packed,” Rosburg said. “People tailgate a bit, or are just outside at the local bars. Campus is kinda like a football gameday experience. All sorts of people driving into town and trying to get their hands on tickets.”
The moment the Wildcats took Norm Stewart Court that day, they were greeted by 13,034 fans and the sea of yellow that was the student section. Fans were chanting and heckling, hoping to rattle the annual Avengers of college basketball.
It was Missouri’s Super Bowl.
“It’s a different feel, a different vibe,” Rosburg said about playing against Kentucky. “You feel like you can jump higher, run faster.”
Missouri lost again — this time by a more reasonable 69-53 deficit — but the atmosphere the crowd provided and the adrenaline players felt was unrivaled. The same can’t be said for Wednesday’s matchup between the two.
COVID-19 has limited Mizzou Arena’s attendance, decreasing the crowd that usually brings life to the Missouri squad. Moreover, Kentucky hasn’t had a typical season.
Calipari’s Wildcats aren’t ranked this time. Kentucky is 5-10 and lost six of its first seven games out of the gate, marking its worst start in 94 years. Rosburg recalled that his team was a heavy underdog every time it faced Kentucky: in fact, Kentucky has been favored in all but one game it has played against Missouri since it entered the SEC in 2012.
But the Tigers are a four-point favorite over the Wildcats heading into Wednesday’s game, according to KenPom. Not only has MU played a number of teams that are considered to be better than Kentucky, it’s beaten them too.
Don’t be mistaken, the Wildcats still have talent. Calipari reeled in six top-100 freshmen this past season for another stacked recruiting class. But through turmoil, mishaps and novice mistakes, much of the talent hasn’t translated.
Calipari might be coaching his worst offense in Lexington yet. The team features a combination of unreliable guards, no dependable shotmaker and poor ball security. The one thing no one can strip from them? Defense.
Kentucky ranks among the best teams in Division I in defensive efficiency. The Wildcats are a top-five team nationally at blocking shots. Freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is a menace on the court, and his 2.9 blocks per game leads the SEC.
Jackson does much of the work himself in the interior, setting the tone for Kentucky’s presence around the rim. If his reputation holds up, the Wildcats will be able to rattle the Tigers the way Auburn did. Auburn’s 14 blocks were an underrated factor in its win last month over Missouri, and if Kentucky can do something similar, it will affect the Tigers’ inside scoring again.
The Tigers’ defense has been a shell of itself through the past two games, allowing a combined 190 points. Luckily for Missouri, Kentucky’s offense will be less of a challenge.
Five-star freshman Brandon Boston Jr. leads the team in scoring, but consistency issues have plagued him. Fellow five-star guard Terrence Clarke will remain out Wednesday for the 10th consecutive game.
Guard Dontaie Allen has been a pleasant surprise for the Wildcats, only starting one game, but emerging as their most consistent shooter at 46% from 3-point range. Missouri is one of the better teams in the nation at defending the perimeter, so the focus will be on shutting down Kentucky’s only reliable shooter.
Even with the college basketball world practically upside down, with each team’s role reversed and Kentucky dragging around a putrid record, Missouri isn’t looking past UK’s talent.
“We understand they have athletes, they have the players,” Missouri senior guard Dru Smith said. “They have everything that it takes to win games. I mean, they’ve won four games in conference already. We’re not looking at their record. We’re preparing for them, who they are. Personnel. Just like we do everybody else.