Kentucky men’s basketball notched its best win of the season Saturday against No. 3 Louisville.
But Wildcats coach John Calipari said in Thursday’s first Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference of the year that he’s been trying to get through to his players that league play is a different beast.
And with that first SEC foe of the season being Missouri on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, he doesn’t believe things are going to get any easier.
“We’ve got a tough opponent. Coach (Cuonzo) Martin’s got these guys playing,” Calipari said. “They’re playing physical, they’re collapsing on defense, they’ll block shots. You’re not getting, like, open, clear looks; it’s not how they play. It’ll be a really hard game for us to win.”
Perhaps Calipari is right to be a bit concerned. The Tigers haven’t lost in almost a month, winning four straight games, punctuated by a 91-33 blowout of Chicago State Monday at Mizzou Arena.
Martin said in the teleconference that the win streak has happened because of “better basketball” from his team, but there are some noticeable statistical improvements in that stretch.
The clear change in the Tigers’ effectiveness from the 3-point line is the most jarring difference. Before Missouri’s game Dec. 7 at Temple, it was shooting 46 for 181 (25.4%) from deep. Since then, it’s been 37 for 97 (38.1%).
Combined with the defense that Calipari complimented — which has allowed an average of 55.7 points per game, second among Power 5 teams behind defending national champion Virginia — Missouri doesn’t sound like a fun team to play against.
“I think we’re doing a good job of competing on both ends, trying to the right things offensively,” Martin said. “I think on the defensive side of the ball, it’s just a matter of taking pride in doing it and understanding how it is to be a successful team.”
The general feeling amongst SEC coaches is that the league is a tougher one than some expect it to be, as several unlikely upsets — Evansville over Kentucky and Stetson over South Carolina, among others — have had some pundits questioning the conference’s fortitude.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his NCAA Tournament bracket projections (updated Dec. 23) currently has the SEC down as a five-bid league, with the Tigers out of the picture. That projection has the conference behind the Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 and level with the Pac-12 and ACC in bids awarded.
But Calipari strongly disagreed with the assumption that the SEC is in a down year, stating that the conference has the opportunity to be a “six-, seven- or eight-bid league.” Martin, too, thought the SEC sending six teams to the tournament “is the least we can do.”
“There’s no one that will walk into Rupp Arena and we’ll say, ‘Alright, we can get this one.’ There’s not one team in this league,” Calipari said. “Yeah, we’ve had some stumbles, but we got a bunch of teams that are young in here. You can win any game you play, but you can lose any game you play.”
It’s still up in the air for Missouri if Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. will be available for Saturday’s game. The junior forward has been nursing a foot injury and did not play against Chicago State. Martin said Tilmon was day to day and that the Tigers will need his inside presence throughout SEC play and beyond.
“He’s obviously very important,” Martin said of Tilmon. “He’s a talented basketball player, brings a lot to the table. He’s a guy that demands one or two guys around him on the post. He’s a guy that comes into the game with a reputation, so you’ve got to identify him at all times when he’s on the floor.”
Tipoff between Missouri and Kentucky is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Lexington. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on the SEC Network.