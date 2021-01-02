Some teams depend on their best scorers to win. Good teams can find production in unexpected forms or at times when they can’t always depend on their better scorers.
That’s what Missouri has been known for all season. In a game that was neck and neck for much of the time, the Tigers clawed their way to an 18-point lead in the final minutes. Despite a timely late run from Arkansas, a much-needed 3-pointer from Mark Smith helped the Tigers pull out an 81-68 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon’s connection Saturday was part of that unexpected production for MU (7-1, 1-1 SEC). The two made it look easy, combining for 48 points. Tilmon scored a career-high 25 to go with 11 rebounds in what might have been his best performance at Missouri. His alley-oop throw-down served as a big momentum shift during the run that gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the day. Pinson pitched in with 23 points on 5-for-11 shooting.
“Off the top of my head, that was (Tilmon’s) best game,” coach Cuonzo Martin said, with Tilmon later agreeing.
Despite plenty of turnovers (21) and poor shooting, both common themes for Missouri this season, it never quite lost its handle on the game. MU entered the game as one of the worst shooting teams in Division I, which didn’t change Saturday, but its defense held Arkansas (9-1, 1-1) to 25% from beyond the 3-point arc and 27% from the field. The performance marked the worst shooting performance Arkansas has ever had at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks missed a top-four scorer in Justin Smith (it was reported just before tip that he would be out 3-6 weeks after ankle surgery), whose absence may have contributed to Tilmon’s great success down low.
The Tigers not only forced the Razorbacks to shoot poorly as a team but also forced the Razorbacks’ three leading scorers relatively out of rhythm. While Moses Moody and JD Notae, the team’s two leading scorers, combined for 37 points, the two shot 4 of 15 and 6 of 18 from the field, respectively. Arkansas’ third-leading scorer, Desi Sills, didn’t earn his first bucket until the game’s final minutes, finishing the game shooting 1 for 10 from the field.
“If you’re a good scorer, you’ll score the ball,” Martin said. “You have too many good schemes on offense to get good players shots, especially if he’s your main guy. Now if he misses shots, it’s one thing, but you can find ways to get your main guy shots. It’s just a matter of whether or not they’re going in.”
Dru Smith and Mark Smith, two of Missouri’s top three scorers, were nonexistent in a big loss to Tennessee earlier in the week in a battle of the SEC’s two ranked teams in the league opener for both at Mizzou Arena. The same subpar play leaked over for the duo most of Saturday.
Dru found himself in foul trouble again, winding up with four fouls with 15 minutes left to play. Whistles have plagued Dru lately.
“It’s not a gamble I’m willing to take on a regular basis,” Martin said about Dru playing things close with fouls. “I think Dru has to take ownership of the way he’s getting fouls. Dru’s a very intelligent player, a mature player, and he’s been in a lot of big games. It just can’t happen.”
Mark hasn’t scored as much as he did to begin the season, with teams either forcing him off the 3-point line or him shooting himself off it.
Thankfully for Missouri, major contributions from the two wings weren’t needed in the Tigers’ first conference win. But even through tough shooting trials, the two managed to provide some big plays during the final stretch.
In a game of whistles and sloppy play, the Tigers’ core and defense came through, staying true to the identity they’ve built. That toughness and experience helped them carve out a convincing win on the road and set the tone for how they’ll approach Southeastern Conference play going forward.