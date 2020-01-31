Missouri men's basketball hasn't just missed forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. on the floor. It's been an entirely different team without him.
So when coach Cuonzo Martin opened Friday's media availability by noting that Tilmon's status for Saturday's game at South Carolina has been updated to "a game-time decision," it was a step forward in the big man's recovery.
Tilmon has missed eight of the Tigers' last nine games due to injury, including at last the last seven due to a stress fracture in his foot. Missouri's been 3-5 this season without the 6-foot-10 junior active, compared to 7-5 when he plays.
Sitting at 10-10 overall with an NCAA Tournament bid seemingly a long shot at this point, the Tigers need all the help they can get to salvage their season. Tilmon in the lineup would improve those chances dramatically.
"I would say that right now, Jeremiah is progressing well," Martin said. "Our doctors and trainers do a great job, but it's also how he feels, you know? He has to feel good, and feeling good is not just the physical but the mental. But he's progressing well on the floor, yes."
Out since Missouri's 71-59 loss at Kentucky on Jan. 4, Tilmon's statistical line may not look impressive at first glance. His averages per game for the season currently sit at nine points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes.
But defensively, Tilmon had been on pace for a career year. Per College Basketball Reference's advanced statistics, Tilmon is well above-pace to surpass career highs in block percentage (what percentage of opposing field goal attempts were swatted away by Tilmon while on the floor) and defensive plus/minus rating.
That type of defensive presence in the frontcourt is exactly what Missouri has desperately needed in a Southeastern Conference full of elite big men.
With Tilmon out or playing limited minutes (as he did against Kentucky), the Tigers have allowed forwards Nick Richards (Kentucky), Kerry Blackshear (Florida) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) all to score over 20 points. Low post defense did appear much improved against Georgia on Tuesday, however, as the combination of Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith held solid Bulldogs forward Rayshaun Hammonds (12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) to zero points and two rebounds in 33 minutes.
South Carolina, written off by most as an afterthought after a shocking home loss to Stetson on Dec. 30, have won four of its last five games with a pair of wins that have forced the league to give it some respect.
First was a thrilling 81-78 home victory against Kentucky on Jan. 15, when freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Then came a 79-77 win over Arkansas on Tuesday in Fayetteville, a game in which the Gamecocks never trailed and held on despite a 34-point outburst from Razorbacks' star Mason Jones.
Tilmon's possible return is the main focus of the Tigers' injury talk, but guard Mark Smith, who didn't play the second half against Georgia due to a back injury, is also (per Martin) a game-time decision against South Carolina.
Losing Smith — Missouri's second-leading scorer and best 3-point shooter by percentage — would certainly be a blow. But at least against Georgia, the Tigers proved they can function just fine without him if need be.
Guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points in the second half against Georgia, functioning as Missouri's primary ballhandler when Mark Smith was being tended to and Dru Smith was on the bench with foul trouble. Pinson and Nikko were the catalysts in the Tigers' 20-point second half comeback against the 'Dawgs that snapped a four-game losing streak, and each may have to be again if either Tilmon or Mark Smith aren't ready to go by opening tip.
"I wouldn't say it's pressure. (But) guys are definitely going to have to step up," Dru Smith said in regards to if Tilmon or Mark Smith are inactive Saturday. "I think guys are feeling good after that last win and are just ready to get out there and try and take that next step as a team. (South Carolina) probably wants to play a little faster than we do, but I mean, at the end of the day, we both are wanting to get out and run and get some easy baskets."
Missouri and South Carolina are scheduled to tipoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, with the game televised on the SEC Network.