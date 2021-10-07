Former Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon signed an undisclosed deal with the NBA’s Orlando Magic on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 center played one game for Orlando in the NBA Summer League, scoring three points and one assist in 5:48 minutes.
He will wear No. 23.
Tilmon is likely to be waived by the Magic in the coming days before joining their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
The Magic also waived center Jon Teske, who played in two preseason games for the team.
Tilmon averaged 12.4 points in 24 games in his senior year with the Tigers, and shot .614 from the field. He was named to the All-SEC second team.