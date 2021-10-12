Former Missouri men’s basketball center Jeremiah Tilmon was waived by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, the franchise said in a news release. Tilmon signed an undisclosed deal with the team Thursday and did not feature in any of its preseason games.
He played one game in the NBA Summer League, scoring three points and earning one assist in 5:48.
Tilmon is likely to sign with Orlando’s G League affiliate — the Lakeland Magic.
In his Missouri career, Tilmon started 97 games and made 107 appearances. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds .