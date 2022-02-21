Playing four teams consecutively that all have postseason tournament chances is tough for a struggling team. Playing all four of those games in just eight days makes it even more tough. And to do all that with only eight available players on your roster is incredibly tough.
Missouri men’s basketball hasn’t been able to find much success in the first three games of the stretch. Not only is MU winless, but it has only managed to average 54 points in those games. As the Tigers try to recover, they are going to have to go against one of the best defensive teams in the Southeastern Conference.
Holding the opposition to 62.9 points a contest this season, No. 17 Tennessee (19-7, 10-4 SEC) ranks second in the conference, just one point behind LSU. One of the best defenses in the SEC going against the worst offense in the SEC definitely creates a large disadvantage for Missouri.
And if that isn’t enough, the Tigers (10-17, 4-10) also have another challenge on their end.
Going into Tuesday, it is most probable that MU will only have eight players for the fifth straight game. Coach Cuonzo Martin has had no other option but to put heavy minutes on the entire rotation. Seven of the eight available have averaged 22 minutes or more in the past four games. Kobe Brown, Jarron Coleman and Ronnie DeGray III have all averaged more than 27 minutes. Javon Pickett has averaged 36 minutes.
And with only one day off, Martin hopes that his team will find a way to get ready for a projected fourth-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a big challenge,” Brown said. “We have to come here and take recovery seriously, maybe two or three times a day if possible. It’s just real important to take care of your body, what you’re eating, (how) you’re sleeping. Because you know one day is a big turnaround, especially on this level, playing this hard and being shorter guys. So it’s really important for us to get in tomorrow and get our bodies back rejuvenated.”
Meanwhile, the Volunteers’ past four games may just allow them to shoot up the rankings and bracketology this late into the season. With a perfect 14-0 home record and home games against Arkansas and Auburn left, UT can enter the SEC Tournament with all the momentum.
But, first things first: Missouri.
Coming off a 58-48 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, coach Rick Barnes knows the opportunity to get back on track against a lowly Missouri team is crucial before playing conference-leading Auburn. Barnes hopes that his backcourt scoring duo of Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler will make up for their slump last game.
The pair that averages 27 points combined only tallied 18 points against the Razorbacks. They shot a combined 7-28 (25%) from the field and went 2-14 (14%) behind the arc.
And if the tired legs of Missouri want to have any chance of staying with UT, it will need to limit the backcourt just like Arkansas did. And for MU, that is definitely something that is easier said than done.