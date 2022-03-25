Garden City Community College center Mohamed Diarra committed to Missouri men's basketball Friday, he announced on Twitter. He is the first commit of new coach Dennis Gates' tenure with the Tigers.
93100% COMMITTED !!! 🧘🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/wmjz8dIDQP— 93%💙 (@Rvtpi2) March 25, 2022
"I look forward to playing for Coach Gates," Diarra told 247Sports. "His offensive and defensive systems fit me perfectly. Coach Gates also has recruited, developed and coached some versatile players who are now in the NBA.
"I trust that Coach Gates and Missouri will continue to get me better both on and off the court in the same way I develop during my time at Garden City Community College under my coaches. Missouri has a basketball tradition as well as some great fans and I want to be part of it."
March 25, 2022
Diarra, who is from Paris, is the latest of a long line of junior college players to make the jump up to play for Gates. The former Cleveland State coach had seven JUCO transfers on his final Vikings team that won the Horizon League regular-season title and was invited to the NIT.
Diarra is the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the country, per jucorecruiting.com. Per 247Sports, he also had offers from Mississippi State, Fresno State and Iona. Several other high-major programs had interest in him as well, 247Sports reported.
Vid speaks for itself. #Diarra #Mizzou https://t.co/DMKzD41kJn— Pete Bland (@xblandx) March 25, 2022
Diarra started every game for Garden City. He averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season. On the defensive end, he had a total of 71 blocks and 56 steals.
Missouri is also in the running for several other players in the transfer portal. The Tigers have been linked to Northern Iowa's Noah Carter, Drexel's Camren Wynter, Utah Valley's Fardaws Aimaq, Belmont's Will Richard and former MU point guard and LSU transfer Xavier Pinson.
Gates was officially announced as coach Tuesday.