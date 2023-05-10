Baylor West Virginia Basketball

Then-West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. is defended by Baylor forward Josh Ojianwuna during the first half of a game Jan. 11 in Morgantown, W.Va. Bell, who was scheduled to visit Missouri, committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday.

 Kathleen Batten/The Associated Press

Missouri men’s basketball missed out on another chance to add some size to its frontcourt next season, when West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. on Wednesday announced his commitment to Mississippi State.

Bell was set to visit Columbia on Wednesday but canceled that visit, according to PowerMizzou’s Drew King. He committed to Mississippi State shortly after.

