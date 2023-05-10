Missouri men’s basketball missed out on another chance to add some size to its frontcourt next season, when West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. on Wednesday announced his commitment to Mississippi State.
Bell was set to visit Columbia on Wednesday but canceled that visit, according to PowerMizzou’s Drew King. He committed to Mississippi State shortly after.
At 6-foot-10, 285 pounds, Bell was a potential target to fill Mizzou’s need at center. In one season with the Mountaineers, he started 34 games, averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per content. Before joining West Virginia, Bell played two seasons at Saint Louis and one at Moberly Area Community College.
With another option at center opting to play elsewhere and Kobe Brown still yet to decide if he’ll return for another season, Missouri continues to search for size in the portal. The Tigers are set to add 7-foot freshman Jordan Butler, a four-star prospect, in the fall. Campbell transfer Jesus Carralero, a 6-8 forward, signed with Missouri on Monday.