Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates landed his first forward of the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Trent Pierce via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
110% COMMITTED #nextchapter 🐯 @MizzouHoops @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/lGxviJi9yG— Trent Pierce (@trentpierce22) July 12, 2022
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, product is the No. 107 player in his class, according to Rivals, and chose Missouri over offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois. He is a four-star prospect on all major recruiting sites.
He joins Anthony Robinson II as a 2023 commit for MU. The 6-foot-8 lengthy forward averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds for Tulsa Union High School last year. He will play next season for AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.