It was yet another disappointing day for Missouri men's basketball.
The Tigers led for more than 35 minutes in a 67-64 loss to Texas A&M, a stat that makes Jarron Coleman's last-second heave from half court hitting the back of the rim all the more heartbreaking for the overwhelming majority of the more than 7,900 fans at Mizzou Arena on Saturday. Missouri led by as many as 13 points and the Aggies didn't hit their first field goal until more than nine minutes had elapsed.
Again, Missouri struggled from the 3-point line. Again, the Tigers were second-best on the boards. Again, it simply was not good enough in the end.
The biggest factor, however, was turnovers. Again.
It's no secret Missouri has struggled to retain the ball. Overall, the Tigers rank No. 257 in the country for fewest turnovers. They rank No. 252 with a -1.1 turnover margin. They rank No. 170 in turnovers forced and No. 284 in turnovers per game.
Missouri had 17 turnovers which led to 14 Texas A&M points. The Aggies didn't have a clean game with the ball with 10 turnovers, but the Tigers only scored nine points.
"As hard as it is to win games, we have to find ways not to beat ourselves," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Some of those turnovers, just watching them now and I have to watch them again because I'll study the film, it'll be a struggle to watch some of those."
The Tigers found different ways to gift the ball back to the Aggies. Wayward passes, steals, the ball bouncing off DaJuan Gordon's foot and pretty much any other way it could happen.
"(Texas A&M was) piling a lot of pressure on certain plays, trapping and you gotta do better at handling the pressure and getting the ball to open teammates," Coleman said. "You gotta just take care of the ball. You're not gonna win a game like that."
Though it may be the slimmest of silver linings, Missouri played much better than it did in the 87-43 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday. The Tigers had 23 turnovers in Fayetteville, though the 17 back home won't be viewed in any more positive light.
Missouri's turnover issues aren't just an issue with one part of the team. They come in the backcourt, the front court, in transition and pretty much anywhere they can come from. Kobe Brown had a wayward pass intercepted and converted for an and-1. The Tigers had some good ball movement before it was thrown away by a bad pass with under two minutes to play.
Missouri had four players — Coleman, Gordon, Brown and Amari Davis — with three or more turnovers. Javon Pickett and Kaleb Brown each had one, while Trevon Brazile had two.
"You don't necessarily have to be a point guard to make good decisions," Martin said. "If you can get the ball from A to B and get it where it needs to go, be strong with the ball, triple threat with the ball, shot fakes... You've had the ball long enough you can be a good ball handler."
In the six losses by 20 or more points, the turnovers don't stand out as much as the poor shot selection and the low field goal percentage. Where they do begin to come into play are the close losses like A&M and Wichita State. Those are the games where turnovers and the glaring passing and ball retention issues in Missouri's team come into the spotlight.
"We gotta watch the film and see what we did wrong, watch those tough blows," Pickett said. "That's on us. As the players, we gotta go out there and continue to play, execute on offense and defense.
"I think the last seven minutes was just they got whatever they wanted."