Even with two starters out of the lineup, things were looking a bit more optimistic for Missouri after its win over Georgia on Tuesday night.
The Tigers crawled back from a 20-point deficit to down the 'Dawgs that evening, and they did it with guard Mark Smith (back) inactive for the second half and forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) out for a seventh straight game. And though both were ruled game-time decisions and eventually inactive to play on Saturday, Missouri's fight and passion in the Georgia comeback gave hope that it might offset any offensive shortcomings.
That wasn't to be the case Saturday. The Tigers lost 76-54 to South Carolina.
The same old, same old that plagued Missouri through its four-game losing skid before the Georgia game reared its ugly head once again in the Southeastern Conference's other Columbia, giving the Tigers their sixth SEC loss in eight games.
Missouri shot 32.8% from the field and 21.1% from 3-point range, the fourth time in the Tigers' last five outings that they've shot under 35% and 27%, respectively, in the same game. And they turned the ball over 17 times to continue a dubious streak of 32 games with at least 10 turnovers, dating back to last season.
The Gamecocks never trailed and led by as many as 16 points in the first half, pouncing on the Tigers from the opening tip. That poor start was where head coach Cuonzo Martin first noticed the game slipping away.
"I thought it started early," Martin said in a postgame radio interview with Columbia station KTGR. "We didn't do a good job ... and give them credit for putting pressure on us. When teams are pressuring like that, you've got to get to the rim. But you also have to be able to throw the ball inside and get post production. That's what we've got to continue to get better at."
Missouri did shrink the lead briefly to single digits to flirt with a second double-digit comeback, but an over-seven minute streak without a field goal put the momentum back into South Carolina's hands.
Gamecocks' forward Maik Kotsar (21 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) became the fourth big man to score over 20 points without Tilmon in the lineup, thanks to a nearly perfect (7 for 8) day shooting from the field. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard (15 points) and sophomore A.J. Lawson (13 points) did damage on the perimeter, combining to go 11 for 21 from the field.
Kotsar's stellar day had Martin especially miffed. The Tigers' coach complimented the senior's skills but was frustrated because the move Kotsar beat Missouri on often — a post hook off of the right shoulder — was "on the scouting report" and a well-known part of the Estonian's arsenal before Saturday.
"He did what he needed to do, but he's a right shoulder finisher," Martin said of Kotsar. "So if he's going to beat you, then beat you shooting the ball with his right hand. He went to his left hand every time. You can't allow a guy to do what he's been doing for four years and get to what he wanted us doing."
In a game in which a free throw shooting contest might have helped Missouri get back into contention, the Tigers didn't capitalize on their strengths.
Missouri (81.1%) and South Carolina (60.7%) were the best and worst free throw shooting teams in the SEC entering Saturday. Also in the Tigers' favor was the fact that the Gamecocks average 23 team fouls a game, the second-highest rate in all of college basketball.
But it was South Carolina that did heavy time shooting at the charity stripe, not the Tigers. The Gamecocks finished with 32 free throw attempts to Missouri's 15, one of the Tigers' lowest single-game totals from the line this season.
Part of the reason was because South Carolina was very effective blocking shots, whacking away a season-high nine attempts. But while some of those swats were athletic plays, others happened when Missouri leaned away from layup attempts to avoid contact — giving the Gamecocks a better chance to bat the ball away and the Tigers a lower chance to get a foul call from officials.
Martin also said that he didn't feel his guards exposed South Carolina's big men enough when they helped aggressively on defense, which could have set up more open paint touches in place of contested shots, misses and/or blocks.
"You drive the ball and the big guy is able to help off, you have to be able to make 'em pay," Martin said. "Whether it's a putback or an offensive rebound, he has to pay. But (Kotsar) consistently helped off on our bigs and we didn't make him pay."
Missouri guard Xavier Pinson was the Tigers' leading scorer with 12 points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, but he struggled from inside the arc (0 for 7 from 2-point range). Guard Dru Smith finished with nine points, while freshman Tray Jackson had eight points off the bench.
The Tigers do battle next on the road at Texas A&M on Tuesday in their first SEC rematch of the season, previously falling 66-64 to the Aggies in Columbia on Jan. 21. Tipoff is scheduled at 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.