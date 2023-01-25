In January of his first season with the team, Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates has already led the Tigers past their win total from last season.
Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) won just 12 games in 2021-22 but has found itself in the AP Top 25 poll multiple times this season. Th Tigers have earned statement victories over Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas. Gates has revitalized the Tigers with a host of new players who, along with returning star Kobe Brown, have bought into their coach’s vision.
MU faces another difficult test when No. 10 Iowa State (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) takes on the Tigers at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Cyclones are making waves on the national stage and are fresh off a big win over No. 5 Kansas State. Iowa State’s recent success is sparked by their coach, T.J. Otzelberger, who has made a big impact in his first two seasons with the Cyclones.
Last season, Otzelberger took over an Iowa State team that went 2-22 in 2020-21 and led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in one of the most remarkable program turnarounds in recent history. He has continued to keep Iowa State among the best in college basketball this season, with wins over then-No. 1 North Carolina and then-No. 7 Texas.
Aside from the fact that Gates and Otzelberger were both hired by MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois — Otzelberger was hired by Reed-Francois to coach UNLV — at one point in their careers, their coaching journeys have crisscrossed the country, as both have worked their way into Power-Five roles in recent seasons. In addition to spending three seasons as the coach at Cleveland State, Gates has had assistant roles at Florida State, Nevada, Northern Illinois and Cal.
Before taking over a struggling Cyclones program and his stint at UNLV, Otzelberger served as the coach of South Dakota State for three seasons following the departure of Scott Nagy.
Otzelberger’s effect on the Jackrabbits’ program was immediate.
“We met with, like, three candidates. I can’t think of the other two guys, but Coach Otz was obviously one of them, and instantly, you could just tell, the dude walked in the room, he knew about us,” said Mike Daum, who played under Otzelberger at South Dakota State. “He was personable. He did his research on each one of us.”
Daum, who was recruited to play for the Jackrabbits by Nagy, was the Summit League Freshman of the Year in Nagy’s final season. He said Otzelberger was instrumental in helping him stay with the program.
“He pulled me aside,” Daum said. “I remember when we first met him and kind of just laid out a plan for me personally on how I can really help this program succeed, how I can help him succeed, and then, at the end of the day, how I can help myself succeed, too.”
Daum went on to score more than 3,000 points in his career and was named Summit League Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons playing for Otzelberger. The Jackrabbits made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back campaigns, as Otzelberger was able to hold on to a key player from a past coaching regime.
Gates has shown the same ability to keep important personnel, convincing Brown to stay with the Tigers after former MU coach Cuonzo Martin’s departure. Brown’s faith in Gates has not only brought the Tigers success; it has helped Brown evolve his game.
Daum also said Otzelberger would have ran through a brick wall for his players, putting the team’s needs above anything else.
When the Jackrabbits started garnering national attention, Otzelberger kept the noise outside.
“We were in a steel box is what we always said,” Daum said. “He encouraged us to turn off social media and to not engage with anybody, the talks, forums. Because at the end of the day, he was like, ‘It’s what’s about right here in this room.’ And once again, that’s what we bought into.”
Gates’ goals for Missouri echo the culture that Otzelberger established with South Dakota State and continued with the Cyclones. Gates has made his long-term aspirations to win championships clear. He’s also unafraid to remind fans that he is in the infant stages of building the MU program, humbling the early success he’s had with the Tigers.
In addition to promising results on the court, both Gates and Otzelberger have churned out professional talent. Otzelberger has seen a number of pro players come through Iowa State and helped Washington secure a top-10 recruiting class in 2015, when he was an assistant with the Huskies. In his time with Florida State, Gates — along with coach Leonard Hamilton — helped bring in three top-15 recruiting classes.
Saturday not only marks a meeting between two former Big 12 foes, but the meeting of two coaches turning around big programs after earning their chops in lower-level roles. As Gates and Otzelberger continue to grow their respective team identities on the floor, their journeys have them on paths to succeed at the highest level of college basketball.