During Missouri’s 95-67 loss to No. 6 Kansas, the Jayhawks tripled the Tigers’ assist total, tallying 24 to Missouri’s eight, while committing seven fewer turnovers by a 21-14 count. It was a complete 360 for the Tigers, as Dennis Gates’ team came into the contest recording 20-plus assists in seven of its nine games and forcing the nation’s third-most turnovers per game with 21.3. In the 269th edition of the Border War, the Tigers losing the assist-to-turnover-ratio battle was just a microcosm of areas the Jayhawks excelled in that had played a key role in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season.
After the 28-point beatdown Saturday at Mizzou Arena, Missouri now sits at 9-1 on the year.
Efficient shooting lifted the Jayhawks to an early 26-12 advantage that forced Gates to use his first timeout. Led by five-star freshman Gradey Dick, Kansas connected on 12 of its first 15 shots, with Dick scoring 12 in the process. Dick tied KJ Adams Jr. with 15 first-half points.
Meanwhile, Missouri, a team with one of the highest shooting percentages in the nation, went cold through the first 20 minutes of play. The Tigers shot just 12 of 36 from the field, including 3 of 13 from behind the arc and 67% from the free-throw line to dig themselves into a 50-33 halftime deficit. The Jayhawks shot 20 of 31 from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, in the half.
“(Kansas) shooting 60%, that’s gonna put you behind, especially if you’re not shooting 60% as well or getting to the foul line ... . So that first half was a little bit rough,” Gates said.
Former Rock Bridge Bruin Dajuan Harris scored on a backdoor cut in the paint to make it 28-14 Kansas less than seven minutes in. In total, Missouri was outscored 46-28 in the paint after coming into the game with a 426-246 advantage.
“We did not execute in the paint at all,” Gates said. “I thought we suffered, whether it was being discouraged, not coming away with foul shots, not executing on the line at the level that I wanted us to do, but also their field-goal percentage on offense was too high.”
The sloppy play continued for the Tigers throughout the second half. Nick Honor turned the ball over on the Tigers’ first offensive possession of the second half, leading to two free throws by Kevin McCullar Jr. It was the first of four turnovers by the Tigers in the first three minutes of the second half.
“As we came out of that locker in the first three minutes of the half, we turned the ball over,” Gates said. “Ill-advised turnovers, those things I credit Kansas’ defense, there’s no doubt about it. But also, I look at our guys and what we can do better, and we have to be better coming out of the half.”
The Jayhawks also bested Missouri in transition, scoring 22 fast-break points compared to the Tigers’ 10. Of Missouri’s 93 points per game coming into the contest, 23.9% of them had come on fast breaks, ranking the Tigers as one of the best teams in the country in that department. But like many other factors, the Jayhawks were the better team all evening.
“They had 28 points off turnovers (and) we lost by 28,” Gates said. “Whenever some of those turnovers are hidden in missed layups, some of those turnovers are hidden, and let’s say we shoot a jump shot versus going into the paint, you just didn’t convert that transition defense and get guys in position.”
For the Tigers, it’s a big learning experience in the young season.
“I think we don’t really lose as a team, we learn,” said Noah Carter, who finished with 12 points. “So, I’m just regrouping, same with our brotherhood, just connecting more after this loss and just building on it. I think that’s the most important thing.”
Missouri gets a week off before heading to Sunrise, Florida, to face UCF at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic.