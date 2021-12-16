Sandwiched in between two rivalry games in Kansas and Illinois, Utah's visit to Columbia on Saturday may be overlooked by some. However, despite the lack of excitement, the game serves as an important indicator moving forward for Missouri men's basketball.
Missouri's two showings against teams comparable with the top of the Southeastern Conference — Kansas and Florida State — saw the Tigers have a combined deficit of 60 points. So it's safe to assume it would take a miracle for MU to beat the top teams.
However, the Utes' resume is one that looks similar to an average SEC team.
And only with two nonconference games left, a schedule without smaller, beatable programs means coach Cuonzo Martin will have to find a way to beat the average SEC teams for Missouri to get more wins.
Losing to BYU, USC and TCU, the Utes (7-3) have yet to get a victory that'll help their profile come March. On the other hand, Utah has also shown its ability to win the games that it is expected to, unlike Missouri (5-5) this season.
The matchup in Mizzou Arena will give first-year coach Craig Smith and the Utes a chance to continue their dominance of lower quality teams.
The latest NET rankings have the Utes at No. 67 and the Tigers at No. 262. MU's ranking is only five spots ahead of Utah's last matchup, Manhattan, at No. 267. The Utes beat Manhattan 96-62 in Salt Lake City.
And while Missouri hasn't been able to have a consistent performance throughout an entire game yet, a good stretch in the first half against Kansas showed Martin's team's potential.
It's going to take a consistent performance for an entire game to beat teams like Utah.
A clear indicator for Utah's success is its ability to shoot the ball. In the win against Manhattan, the Utes shot 58%. Before Manhattan, Utah lost to TCU 76-62, in which the team only shot 34% and couldn't challenge the Horned Frogs' lead because of poor shooting.
If the Tigers can keep the Utes from making shots, it will open the game up for MU to maybe sneak away with a victory. If Utah makes its shots, it'll be another long day for the Missouri faithful.
As defense will be the key, Missouri has its hands full with a three-headed Utah attack.
The Utes' leading scorer with 13.9 points per game, 7-foot center Branden Carlson's ability to score from anywhere will prove to be a tough test for Jordan Wilmore, should Martin elect to go with the big man to guard Carlson.
Unfortunately for Martin, he probably won't be able to have Kobe Brown help guard the center like he usually does. That is because Utah's second leading scorer, Both Gach (13.2 ppg), is 6-6 and will most likely need all of Brown's attention considering they are of similar size.
It won't only be the front court that gets tested defensively, as the third head of the Utah offense in David Jenkins Jr. (6-1), who averages 11.8 points and will require defensive attention.
The performance that Missouri has against Utah may serve as a blueprint for the rest of the season. If the Tigers continue to show their inability to play an entire consistent game, Missouri fans can expect the team to not be very competitive against most, if not all, teams. However, if Martin's team can put together a complete game, it should give fans some hope that this team can win some conference games and just maybe make a run in the SEC Tournament come March.