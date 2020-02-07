For the near-month he was out injured with a stress fracture, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. gained a new perspective.
As Missouri men's basketball slogged its way to a 2-6 record without the junior big man in the lineup, Tilmon, in street clothes on the bench, kept a keen eye on the Tigers.
While Tilmon was doing that, he saw what the coaching staff saw. Rather than being one of the players going through drills and games, he was watching the other players go through them.
And sometimes, he got confused at what he was seeing.
"When I'm watching practice, I'd be like, 'Dang, coach just said that. Why'd you do it again?'" Tilmon said. "And I'd be talking to (the team) like, 'This is how we feel all the time.' We're beating ourselves the past couple of games, so we've got to ... play Mizzou ball and look ourselves in the mirror."
Tilmon, who was active for the first time since Jan. 4 on Tuesday against Texas A&M, played limited minutes in his return, with his foot at what he said was "80%" health. But injury comebacks aside, Missouri has plenty of other problems on its plate to deal with already.
In a 68-51 loss to the Aggies in College Station, the Tigers looked lost on offense (31% field goal percentage), overwhelmed on defense (season-high 32 fouls) and per coach Cuonzo Martin postgame, "out-toughed" overall.
In three of its last four games, Missouri hasn't broken the 55-point mark in scoring. When asked what he feels needs to be pulled out of his team that he's not seeing right now, Martin listed many things but often circled back to one point: toughness.
"Individual pride and rebounding. You watch film, and it's certain guys," Martin said. "It's not every guy, I want to be clear of that. But being physical and doing the tough things. Sometimes, it comes with time, and sometimes, it's a matter of doing and being. You don't make a shot, you turn the ball over, you don't block out, it takes momentum from you. We have to show up in those areas."
Missouri's defense, once a reliable option the Tigers could use to stay in games, has been a shell of its former self since Southeastern Conference play began. Guard Dru Smith said Friday that "getting back to where we were" on defense has been a main point of emphasis this week. .
It needs to find its form fast, too, because Arkansas and scoring machine Mason Jones come to Columbia on Saturday to tussle with the Tigers. The Razorbacks started the season white-hot at 12-1, but has cooled and gone 5-5 since as they aim for a second NCAA Tournament berth in three years.
Who's grabbed the headlines for the Hogs recently, however, is Jones. Perhaps no player in the country is on a better stretch than the 6-foot-5 junior at the moment. Jones has scored 34, 30 and 40 points in his last three games, pulling extra weight for Arkansas with second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe out indefinitely due to a knee surgery.
"I thought Mason was an all-league guy last year. Now you see him (scoring) ... that's impressive," Martin said. "I think he's the best scorer in the league. I'm not saying that because he's leading the league in scoring, but I think he has a mentality to score the ball every time which is a great attribute to have."
There will be extra motivation for at least one other Razorback, as well. Senior Jimmy Whitt, who finished his prep career at Hickman in 2015 as the school's all-time leading scorer, returns to his hometown as a collegiate player for the final time Saturday.
Averaging 14.7 points per game and now Arkansas's clear second scoring option behind Jones, the duo will be a confident handful to deal with this weekend.
Missouri has lost eight of its last 10 games. But if there's anything that can motivate them to success, it's playing for the benefit of pediatric cancer research.
Saturday marks the team's annual Rally For Rhyan game, named after the nine-year-old daughter of Assistant Athletic Director Brad Loos who was diagnosed with — and eventually beat — leukemia in the fall of 2015. Missouri is 4-0 in Rally For Rhyan games since the first edition in 2016, but more importantly has raised over $500,000 in donations for pediatric cancer research in that time.
Cancer hits home for Martin: he was diagnosed with and beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1998 before starting his coaching career as an assistant at Purdue. Both he and Loos, a former assistant under past Missouri head coach Kim Anderson, greatly appreciate the awareness this game provides and the support that's shown in it.
"I talk to Brad all the time ... but it's always been hard for me to talk about it," Martin said about cancer. "Just to even say the word. I don't know why. I can look in the mirror and see scars to know it exists. Not that I'm running from it or I'm afraid of it, but I try to minimize that conversation as much as possible."
"When we started this five years ago now, we had hoped to raise $10,000. That was our goal and we thought that'd be great," Brad Loos said. "To have raised over half-a-million, never in our wildest dreams. I wish we could take the credit for it, I'd love to say it was me and my wife, but really it's the people of this community. It's the people, this state, the Mizzou family that really kind of made this what it is."