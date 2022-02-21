Only four games left in the regular season. Single game elimination in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Teams that are considered "on the bubble" or have an outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament are running out of time to improve their resumes.
Teams like South Carolina and Mississippi State are hoping that winning out the remaining stretch of their schedule will be enough to put them into the tournament conversation again. Florida knows one more signature win or two might be enough to get in.
Signature wins are in high demand right now, and with the upcoming week of SEC men's basketball, signature wins may just be in high supply, too. Nonetheless, this week will surely provide another surprising week around the conference.
Key results
Tennessee 76, Kentucky 63: The Wildcats were the hottest team in the SEC before visiting Knoxville, Tennessee, but a convincing Volunteer defensive effort gave Kentucky trouble. It was a huge confidence booster for Tennessee, especially considering the same team beat the Vols 107-79 back in January.
Arkansas 58, Tennessee 48: Both programs have emerged as elite teams in the conference with Auburn and Kentucky in recent weeks. In the first of two late-season battles, the Razorbacks were able to choke UT defensively and got the win because of it.
Florida 63, Auburn 62: The Gators dropping one to Texas A&M earlier in the week certainly diminished Florida's tournament chances. But after stealing a victory against the then-No. 2 ranked team in the country, UF has put itself right back into things.
Who is hot?
One of the most streaky teams in the SEC this season has to be South Carolina.
The Gamecocks have lost three straight, won three straight, then lost another three games straight and then won another three games straight. With Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama still left on the schedule, the Gamecocks may just surprise everybody and find themselves on the bubble come March.
Who is not?
Aside from the lone upset win against Alabama, Georgia has struggled to get a win in conference play. Saturday's blowout loss to Ole Miss, who is the second-worst team in the SEC, definitely makes it look unlikely the Bulldogs can pull off another win this season.
Rankings/Bracketology
No. 3 Auburn only drops down a spot after the loss to Florida.
No. 6 Kentucky moves down two spots after losing to Tennessee.
No. 17 Tennessee drops a spot despite beating a then-No. 4 Kentucky team.
No. 18 Arkansas moves up five spots with wins over Missouri and Tennessee.
No. 24 Alabama moves up one spot from last week.
LSU received 13 votes.
In the latest version of ESPN's Bracketology, Joe Lunardi predicts the same six teams from last week will make the tournament. Auburn is a one-seed; Kentucky is a two-seed. LSU and Arkansas are projected six-seeds, while Alabama is a five-seed and Tennessee is a four-seed.
Florida has now dropped down to the Next Four Out category after being considered a First Four Out team for the past two weeks. Mississippi State has dropped from the bubble.
Key games
(3) Auburn at (17) Tennessee, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN/ESPN2): The Volunteers are 14-0 at home this season. If UT can pull off the victory, it might be time to consider the Volunteers as outside contenders to win the National Championship.
(18) Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2): Florida knows that if it can beat Arkansas the chances of making it in the tournament will increase substantially. Expect the Gators to bring a similar approach to their game against Auburn.
(6) Kentucky at (18) Arkansas, 1 p.m. Saturday (CBS): The Razorbacks have slowly but surely made their way back to the top of college basketball after suffering a mid-season losing streak. While still projected a six-seed, Arkansas knows that they can easily get much better if they can get a desired result against the Wildcats.