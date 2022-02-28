Here we are, the last week of the men's college basketball regular season. Over the past weekend, Tennessee and Arkansas proved they should be just as respected as Kentucky and Auburn. And it seems that any of the four teams could emerge victorious in the Southeastern Conference Tournament that is slated to start March 9.
With Auburn losing, the Tigers' lead in the standings is just one game. Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky all sit one game back. If Auburn slips up against Mississippi State or South Carolina, it could open the door for a conference tie to end the regular season.
Also with only two regular-season games left, the difference between the fifth-place team and the 10th-place team in the standings is only two games. There is still plenty of adjusting left this late.
Key results
Arkansas 75, Kentucky 73: The Razorbacks have now beat Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena this season. Arkansas is a serious threat to make a run in the tournament and might just win the SEC.
Tennessee 67, Auburn 62: The Volunteers' undefeated home record was going to be put to the test with Auburn coming to town. Despite Jabari Smith's 27 points, Tennessee kept its home record unbeaten. The Auburn loss means Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee all sit one game back in the conference standings.
Arkansas 82, Florida 74: The Gators could've really used a win against the Razorbacks to help their tournament resume. But after coming up just short, Florida is going to need to make some statements in the SEC Tournament if it wants to get an at-large bid.
Who is hot?
Winning 13 of its past 14 games, Arkansas has turned into a completely different team than the one that lost five of six in early January. The Razorbacks seem to be unstoppable at home lately and now have become serious contenders to win the conference. JD Notae's 19.1 scoring average gives Arkansas one of the most dangerous players in the country.
Who is not?
Missouri has gone from a team that consistently came up just short to a team that now consistently gets beat by a wide margin. In the Tigers' current five-game losing streak, they have lost by a margin of 15.8 points. This is the first time MU has lost five straight in the coach Cuonzo Martin era.
Rankings/Bracketology
No. 5 Auburn drops down two places after losing to Tennessee on the road.
No. 7 Kentucky also drops down two places following its road defeat to Arkansas.
No. 13 Tennessee moved up four spots with wins over Missouri and Auburn.
No. 14 Arkansas also moves up four sports with the big win over Kentucky.
No. 25 Alabama moves down a spot despite beating South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
LSU received seven votes.
In the latest version of ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, he projects the same six teams will be making the tournament. Auburn is a one-seed; Kentucky is a two-seed; Tennessee is a three-seed; Alabama is a five-seed; Arkansas and LSU are both projected six-seeds. The latest prediction hasn't been updated to include Saturday's results yet.
Florida stayed in the Next Four Out category with the loss against Arkansas. The Gators are going to need to win the last two games of their regular season and maybe win a game or two in the SEC Tournament.
Key games
(7) Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m. Saturday (CBS): There won't be a better opportunity for UF to improve its resume than Saturday. Already with a home win against Auburn, the Gators know a win can change everything against the Wildcats.
(25) Alabama at LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday (CBS): The Tigers haven't necessarily been in danger of missing the tournament, but the .500 conference record won't get them a good seed in the tournament. Especially considering the past two games for LSU is against Arkansas and Alabama, the Tigers could potentially drop a couple seeds if they aren't careful.
(14) Arkansas at (13) Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN): It seems only right that the two winners from the top four matchups meet up the following week. It seems that all four of the top teams — Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn — can beat anybody at home. The Razorbacks will certainly try to disprove that theory in the season finale.