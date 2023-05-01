Jimmy Bell

 Courtesy of West Virginia athletics

As Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates continues to build his team for the 2023-24 season, the Tigers are on yet another prospect's radar.

West Virginia center Jimmy Bell Jr. is set to visit Mizzou, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Bell will also visit Mississippi State.

