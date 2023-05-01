As Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates continues to build his team for the 2023-24 season, the Tigers are on yet another prospect's radar.
West Virginia center Jimmy Bell Jr. is set to visit Mizzou, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Bell will also visit Mississippi State.
The news comes one day after the Tigers secured their fifth commitment from the transfer portal, landing Campbell forward Jesus Carralero on Sunday.
Bell started 34 games for West Virginia last season, averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He started his collegiate career at Saint Louis, where he played two seasons before spending the 2021-22 campaign at Moberly Area Community College. He averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game with the Greyhounds before earning his move to Morgantown, West Virginia.
At 6-foot-10, 285 pounds, Bell was second on the Mountaineers in rebounding, and his size also earned him an opportunity on the gridiron. Before entering the portal, he played in West Virginia football's spring game as an offensive lineman, according to Schuyler Callihan of Mountaineers Now.
His size and ability on the glass would be crucial for an MU team that struggled to rebound last season. Kobe Brown frequently guarded taller opponents, which often led to foul trouble or mismatches in the paint. Mohamed Diarra, who at 6-foot-10 was often the tallest player for the Tigers when he was on the floor, transferred to NC State.
Caleb Grill officially signs with MU
As the Tigers continue their search for a center, one of Mizzou's newcomers, Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill, officially signed with the Tigers.
Grill played in 25 games with the Cyclones last season, averaging 9.5 points per game. He also ranked 11th in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting, averaging 2.1 triples per game.
"Caleb is a veteran winner who has big-game experience during his college career," MU coach Dennis Gates said in a news release. "His production speaks for itself and his perimeter scoring will elevate our offense. He epitomizes our eight core values and we have no doubt that his winning experience will be a welcome addition to our program."
Grill is the fourth of MU's five transfers to officially sign so far, joining Carralero, John Tonje, Curt Lewis and Tamar Bates.
Tigers offer 2024 prospect Kameren Wright
Missouri also has eyes on possible players beyond the 2023-24 season. The Tigers offered 2024 guard Kameren Wright.
Wright is a 3-star recruit and has 13 other Division I offers so far, according to 247Sports. The 6-6 guard plays for The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida.
While Missouri has not landed any players from the Class of 2024 so far, 247Sports lists MU at No. 21 in its Class of 2023 team rankings. Center Jordan Butler, forward Trent Pierce and guard Anthony Robinson II, along with preferred walk-ons JV Brown and Danny Stephens, are all set to start their careers this season.