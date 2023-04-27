As Missouri men’s basketball’s search for a big man continues, one of the Tigers’ targets has opted to play his next collegiate season elsewhere.
Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp, who was reportedly linked to MU, opted to join Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season.
Many Mizzou fans will remember Sharp nearly joining the Tigers ahead of last season. The 7-foot-5 center considered Missouri along with Louisville and Memphis in 2022 but opted to stay at Western Kentucky.
Sharp was once again rumored to join MU after a successful 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also led the nation in blocks, averaging 4.1 per game, helping him earn Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
Before his time with the Hilltoppers, Sharp played under current MU assistant Kyle Smithpeters at John A. Logan College.
Missouri has replenished its roster at guard in the portal, securing commitments from Tamar Bates (Indiana), John Tonje (Colorado State), Caleb Grill (Iowa State) and Curt Lewis (John A. Logan), but the Tigers have less depth in the paint after Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal and Kobe Brown’s future in Columbia remains up in the air.
MU is set to add 7-foot freshman center Jordan Butler in the fall, but after striking out on Sharp for a second straight offseason, Missouri coach Dennis Gates is likely still searching for a player to add size to a Tigers team that struggled in the paint last campaign.