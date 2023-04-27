Jamarion Sharp photo (WIRE)

Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots over Louisville guards El Ellis (3) and Mike James (1) during a nonconference game Dec. 14 in Louisville, Ky. Sharp announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Thursday, turning down Missouri for the second straight year.

 Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press

As Missouri men’s basketball’s search for a big man continues, one of the Tigers’ targets has opted to play his next collegiate season elsewhere.

Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp, who was reportedly linked to MU, opted to join Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter.

